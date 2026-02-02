Stock recommendations for 2 February from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 6 min read 02 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 2 February. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market update: In a historic special Sunday session coinciding with the Union Budget 2026, Indian equity markets witnessed a volatile sell-off amid a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives, which dampened sentiment. The Nifty 50 plunged 1.96% to settle at 24,825.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,546.84 points to end at 80,722.94. The advance-decline ratio skewed heavily in favour of bears, with only 6 Nifty 50 constituents ending in the green.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story