Stock recommendations for 2 February from MarketSmith India

The index has decisively slipped below its 200-day moving average as well as the 24,900 mark, underscoring a clear weakening in the medium-term trend. On the downside, the 24,600-24,300 zone is expected to provide an immediate cushion, where some stabilisation or short-covering could emerge. However, in the event of a deeper corrective phase, incremental buying interest is likely to build closer to the 24,000 level, which coincides with a broader zone of medium-term demand. On the upside, given the breakdown from key averages and elevated volatility, the index is expected to remain range-bound in the near term, with price action largely confined within the 24,600-25,400 band as the market digests recent declines and looks for directional cues.