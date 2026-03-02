Stock recommendations for 2 March from MarketSmith India

From a momentum standpoint, the RSI is placed near 50.66, indicating a neutral bias but with a slight downward tilt, suggesting fading bullish momentum. The RSI slipping below its signal line reinforces short-term weakness. Meanwhile, the MACD remains marginally positive but is flattening, with the histogram turning slightly negative, hinting at a loss of upward momentum. This combination suggests the recent uptrend is losing strength and may enter a consolidation phase. Unless fresh buying emerges, momentum may remain subdued. Technically, this reflects indecision rather than a clear reversal, implying that traders should remain cautious and watch for confirmation through volume-backed moves before adopting aggressive positions.