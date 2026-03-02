Stock recommendations for 2 March from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final session of February on a somber note, as a sharp late-session sell-off wiped out nearly ₹5 trillion of investor wealth. Nifty 50 plummeted 317.90 points (1.25%) to settle at 25,178.65, decisively breaking below its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a critical long-term technical support level. Similarly, S&P BSE Sensex shed 961.42 points (1.17%) to close at 81,287.19.
Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final session of February on a somber note, as a sharp late-session sell-off wiped out nearly ₹5 trillion of investor wealth. Nifty 50 plummeted 317.90 points (1.25%) to settle at 25,178.65, decisively breaking below its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), a critical long-term technical support level. Similarly, S&P BSE Sensex shed 961.42 points (1.17%) to close at 81,287.19.
Market sentiment was weighed down by a convergence of global and domestic headwinds. Geopolitical jitters intensified following reports of open conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, while the deadlock in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. trade tariffs kept risk appetite subdued. Domestically, investors remained on edge ahead of the release of the Q3 GDP data.
On the sectoral front, Realty (-2.26%) and Financials were the primary laggards, with heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank leading the retreat. On the other hand, the IT sector provided a rare silver lining, eking out a 0.16% gain as selective buying emerged after its recent correction. The market breadth was clearly skewed in favor of the bears, with an advance-decline ratio of approximately 3:4 on the BSE (1,668 advances vs. 2,518 declines).
Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India
Buy: R R Kabel Limited (current price: ₹1,565)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong brand presence in wires & cables, diversified product portfolio (W&C + FMEG), expanding distribution network, capacity expansion plans, growing infrastructure & housing demand tailwind, healthy revenue growth track record, and improving premium product mix.
- Key metrics: P/E: 37.07, 52-week high: ₹1,578.20, volume: ₹199.69 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: Volatility in copper and aluminium prices, high competition in cables and FMEG, margin pressure from raw material swings, working capital-intensive business, cyclical infrastructure demand risk, and FMEG segment execution risk.
- Buy: ₹1,555–1,580
- Target price: ₹1,760 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,460
Buy: Oil India Limited (current price: ₹483)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong government backing (PSU support), strategic upstream oil & gas assets, stable crude production base, beneficiary of high crude price cycle, attractive dividend yield history, and low-cost production structure.
- Key metrics: P/E:12.44, 52-week high: ₹2,524.00, volume: ₹374.42 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on crude oil prices, government policy & subsidy risk, windfall tax uncertainty, production stagnation risk, exploration success uncertainty, and geopolitical & regulatory risks.
- Buy at: ₹480–485
- Target price: ₹530 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹469
How the Nifty 50 performed on 27 February
Nifty 50 ended at 25,178.65, registering a decisive bearish candle and extending its recent corrective phase. Price action indicates sustained selling pressure, with the index failing to hold higher levels and forming lower highs over the past few sessions. It has broken below its 200-DMA, signaling a deterioration in the broader trend structure and a potential shift from a buy-on-dips environment to a sell-on-rise setup.
Momentum indicators corroborate the weakness. The RSI has slipped to 40.65 and is trending lower, remaining below the neutral 50 mark, which reflects fading bullish momentum and increasing downside traction. The MACD remains in negative territory, with the histogram printing expanding red bars and the signal line crossover sustaining, indicating strengthening bearish momentum.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned from a Downtrend to a Rally Attempt, indicating an early improvement in the near-term market tone.
Nifty continues to trade below its 200-DMA and remains under 25,300, reflecting a weakening intermediate-term trend and subdued investor sentiment. A decisive breakdown below 25,100 would likely trigger incremental selling pressure, potentially accelerating the corrective move toward 24,600 in the near term. The broader price structure suggests that rallies are being sold into, indicating a shift in market positioning. On the upside, 25,600–26,500 remains a significant supply zone, as evidenced by repeated rejection of recovery attempts in this range.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank exhibited significant weakness, opening lower and maintaining a negative trajectory throughout the session. The formation of a bearish candle with lower-highs and lower-lows underscored a shift in short-term momentum. Despite an initial attempt to scale 61,086, persistent profit booking dragged the index to an intraday low of 60,438. The index closed down 1.08% at 60,529, decisively slipped below its 21-DMA. This rejection at higher levels indicates active supply and cautious sentiment, suggesting further consolidation unless robust institutional buying emerges to counter the current selling pressure.
From a momentum standpoint, the RSI is placed near 50.66, indicating a neutral bias but with a slight downward tilt, suggesting fading bullish momentum. The RSI slipping below its signal line reinforces short-term weakness. Meanwhile, the MACD remains marginally positive but is flattening, with the histogram turning slightly negative, hinting at a loss of upward momentum. This combination suggests the recent uptrend is losing strength and may enter a consolidation phase. Unless fresh buying emerges, momentum may remain subdued. Technically, this reflects indecision rather than a clear reversal, implying that traders should remain cautious and watch for confirmation through volume-backed moves before adopting aggressive positions.
Immediate support is placed near 59,900, which aligns with the 50-DMA. On the upside, resistance is seen near 61,600–61,700, and a decisive breakout above this zone could revive bullish momentum toward 61,800. Given the recent rejection and weakening momentum indicators, the index may remain range-bound in the coming sessions.
However, stability in broader markets and easing global concerns could support a gradual recovery. A sustained move above 61,200 would confirm strength, while a break below 59,900 may trigger deeper corrective pressure in the near term.
