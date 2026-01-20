Stock recommendations for 20 January from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap : The Indian stock market witnessed an across-segment selloff on Monday, 19 January, on profit booking amid weak global cues. Benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 fell almost half a per cent each, with heavyweights, including Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, among the top drags after their Q3 results.

The Sensex dropped 324 points, or 0.39%, to end at 83,246.18, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,585.50, losing 109 points, or 0.42%. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.43%, while the Smallcap index suffered a loss of 1.28%.

Investors lost ₹2 trillion in a day as the overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms dropped to slightly over ₹466 trillion from nearly ₹468 trillion in the previous session.

Two stock recommendations for 20 January by MarketSmith India

Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in global IT services, leadership in engineering & cloud services, long-term contracts with marquee clients, consistent cash flow generation, healthy dividend payout track record, improving deal pipeline and order book, and an experienced management team.

Key metrics: P/E: 26.81, 52-week high: ₹ 1837.95, volume: ₹ 356.32 crore

P/E: 26.81, 52-week high: 1837.95, volume: 356.32 crore Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout

Risk factors: Revenue sensitivity to a U.S. & Europe slowdown, high client concentration risk, pricing pressure in the competitive IT space, currency volatility impacting margins, rising employee costs and attrition, slower growth in legacy IT services, and regulatory and data security risks.

Buy at: ₹ 1,705–1,735

1,705–1,735 Target price: ₹ 1,980 in two to three months

1,980 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,620

Buy: Indian Bank (current price: ₹ 858)

Why it’s recommended: Strong government backing and PSU bank stability, improved asset quality with declining NPAs, consistent profitability turnaround in recent years, healthy capital adequacy position, strong presence in retail, MSME, and agriculture lending, and expanding digital banking and cost efficiency initiatives.

Key metrics: P/E: 9.89, 52-week high: ₹ 894.85, volume: ₹ 111.65 crore

P/E: 9.89, 52-week high: 894.85, volume: 111.65 crore Technical analysis : Cup base breakout

Risk factors: High exposure to economic and credit cycles, lower return ratios compared with private banks, asset quality vulnerability during stress periods, slower decision-making due to the PSU structure, competitive pressure from private and fintech players, and sensitivity to interest-rate and policy changes.

Buy at: ₹ 850–860

Target price: ₹ 950 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 821

How the Nifty 50 performed on 19 January

Indian equities closed on a subdued note on 19 January, with benchmarks ending lower amid broad-based selling pressure. Nifty 50 declined 0.42% to settle at 25,585.50, after oscillating in a narrow intraday range, while Sensex also mirrored the weak sentiment.

Market breadth was decisively negative, underscoring the risk-off tone, as declines outpaced advances by a wide margin with 872 stocks advancing against 2,316 declines, and 106 stocks ending unchanged across the NSE.

On the sectoral front, defensives offered limited support, with FMCG emerging as the lone outperformer, rising 0.67%, aided by selective buying in heavyweight names. Nifty Auto managed marginal gains. On the other hand, IT, Oil and Gas, Media, Realty, and Consumer Durables saw notable selling, reflecting concerns around global growth cues and valuation sensitivity. Financials were mixed, with private banks being relatively resilient but broader financial services ending lower.

Over the past six trading sessions, the index has been consistently trading between its 50- and 100-DMA, highlighting a phase of consolidation rather than trend reversal. In today’s session, the index briefly slipped below the 100-DMA, reflecting intraday selling pressure. However, the ability to close marginally above the 100-DMA suggests demand emerging at lower levels and indicates that bears have yet to gain decisive control.

The RSI has slipped below the neutral 50 mark and is trending lower, indicating a gradual loss of bullish strength, though it is not yet in deeply oversold territory. This suggests consolidation with a negative bias rather than aggressive downside. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the histogram expanding modestly on the downside, signalling sustained but controlled bearish momentum.

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty’s breach of the 50-DMA and 25,700 has shifted the market status to an “Uptrend Under Pressure." Further deterioration into a Downtrend is possible if distribution days continue to rise or if the index fails to hold above its 100- and 200-DMA. Conversely, a decisive breakout above 26,373—the recent rally high—is required to restore a Confirmed Uptrend.

The Nifty continues to hover around its 50- and 100-DMA, maintaining a mild negative bias in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,500, with a stronger demand zone seen around 25,300, which is expected to cushion any deeper corrective move. From a trend perspective, the broader uptrend is yet to regain momentum, and a sustained move above 26,000 remains crucial.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a marginally negative note and initially moved higher before facing selling pressure at elevated levels. After touching its intraday high, the index witnessed profit booking, which dragged prices lower through the session and led to a negative close.

The index opened at 60,093.30, marked an intraday high of 60,107.50, slipped to a low of 59,594.60, and finally settled at 59,891.35, down 203.80 points or 0.34%. The price action reflects short-term supply emerging near the psychological 60,000 zone, indicating hesitation among participants after the recent rally. Overall market tone remained cautious, with selective pressure seen across heavyweight banking stocks, while broader structure stayed constructive.

Momentum indicators present a mildly mixed but still constructive picture. The momentum RSI is placed around 57, holding above the neutral 50 mark, which suggests underlying bullish strength despite short-term consolidation. The MACD remains close to the signal line with a marginally negative histogram, pointing toward consolidation rather than trend reversal. According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction framework, the index remains in a Confirmed Uptrend. The broader trend bias, therefore, continues to favour the bulls, provided key supports are respected.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.

Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.

Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.