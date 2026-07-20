Stock recommendations for 20 July from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, immediate support is placed around 58,000–57,800, followed by stronger support near 57,350, where the 200 DMA is positioned. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 58,600, while a decisive breakout above 58,900–59,000 could open the door for a move toward 59,500–60,000 over the coming sessions. The recent improvement in market sentiment following better-than-expected earnings from leading private-sector banks and easing global inflation concerns has strengthened risk appetite. If institutional buying continues and the index sustains above the 21 DMA, Nifty Bank is likely to maintain its positive bias despite intermittent profit booking near higher levels.