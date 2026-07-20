Stock recommendations for 20 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian benchmark indices surged on Friday, 17 July 2026, as robust buying in heavyweight counters snapped a brief consolidation phase. Sensex jumped 1.25% (+965 points) to close at 78,151.45, while Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% (+261.55 points) to settle at 24,334.30. Strong gains in Reliance Industries and major private-sector banking heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, fueled the rally ahead of their highly anticipated Q1 corporate earnings announcements.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank soared 2.12%. In comparison, Nifty IT gained 1.75%, helping investors temporarily overlook persistent U.S.-Iran geopolitical friction and elevated Brent crude prices near $85 per barrel. However, the broader market remained under notable pressure; market breadth was decisively bearish, with 1,314 advances against 2,005 declines, as the mid- and small-cap segments lagged. While healthy credit growth numbers boosted institutional banking sentiment, overall market participants remain highly sensitive to macro triggers, ensuring that individual corporate earnings updates will remain the vital driver for stock-specific action heading into next week.