Stock recommendations for 20 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian benchmark indices surged on Friday, 17 July 2026, as robust buying in heavyweight counters snapped a brief consolidation phase. Sensex jumped 1.25% (+965 points) to close at 78,151.45, while Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% (+261.55 points) to settle at 24,334.30. Strong gains in Reliance Industries and major private-sector banking heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, fueled the rally ahead of their highly anticipated Q1 corporate earnings announcements.
Stock market recap: The Indian benchmark indices surged on Friday, 17 July 2026, as robust buying in heavyweight counters snapped a brief consolidation phase. Sensex jumped 1.25% (+965 points) to close at 78,151.45, while Nifty 50 advanced 1.09% (+261.55 points) to settle at 24,334.30. Strong gains in Reliance Industries and major private-sector banking heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, fueled the rally ahead of their highly anticipated Q1 corporate earnings announcements.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank soared 2.12%. In comparison, Nifty IT gained 1.75%, helping investors temporarily overlook persistent U.S.-Iran geopolitical friction and elevated Brent crude prices near $85 per barrel. However, the broader market remained under notable pressure; market breadth was decisively bearish, with 1,314 advances against 2,005 declines, as the mid- and small-cap segments lagged. While healthy credit growth numbers boosted institutional banking sentiment, overall market participants remain highly sensitive to macro triggers, ensuring that individual corporate earnings updates will remain the vital driver for stock-specific action heading into next week.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank soared 2.12%. In comparison, Nifty IT gained 1.75%, helping investors temporarily overlook persistent U.S.-Iran geopolitical friction and elevated Brent crude prices near $85 per barrel. However, the broader market remained under notable pressure; market breadth was decisively bearish, with 1,314 advances against 2,005 declines, as the mid- and small-cap segments lagged. While healthy credit growth numbers boosted institutional banking sentiment, overall market participants remain highly sensitive to macro triggers, ensuring that individual corporate earnings updates will remain the vital driver for stock-specific action heading into next week.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Bharat Forge Limited (current price: ₹2,190)
- Why it’s recommended: Global leader in forgings, diversified customer base, strong export presence, beneficiary of defense manufacturing growth, expanding aerospace business, rising EV component opportunities, strong order book visibility, diversified industrial segments, healthy balance sheet, continuous capacity expansion, strong R&D capabilities, high operational efficiency, strategic global acquisitions, experienced management team, and long-term capex cycle beneficiary.
- Key metrics: P/E: 83.86, 52-week high: ₹2,238.00, volume: ₹419.67 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation-based breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical automotive demand, global economic slowdown risk, raw material cost volatility, export market dependence, customer concentration risk, margin pressure during weak demand, currency fluctuation risk, execution risk in new businesses, intense global competition, delays in defense orders, capital-intensive operations, geopolitical trade disruptions, technology transition risks, earnings volatility, and valuation premium risk.
- Buy: ₹2,168–2,201
- Target price: ₹2,450 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,080
Buy: Exide Industries Limited (current price: ₹435)
- Why it’s recommended: Market leader in lead-acid batteries, strong brand recognition, wide distribution network, leadership in replacement market, growing EV battery investments, diversified automotive and industrial portfolio, strong aftermarket demand, healthy cash generation, expanding lithium-ion capabilities, strategic investment in battery technology, beneficiary of rising vehicle ownership, export market opportunities, strong manufacturing footprint, experienced management team, and long-term energy storage growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 41.34, 52-week high: ₹436.55, volume: ₹535.66 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Lead price volatility, slow EV transition impact, intense industry competition, margin pressure from input costs, dependence on automotive demand, technology shift to lithium-ion, execution risk in new battery business, environmental compliance costs, currency fluctuation risk, industrial demand slowdown, pricing pressure in replacement market, capital-intensive expansion plans, regulatory policy changes, earnings volatility, and valuation risk.
- Buy at: ₹431–437
- Target price: ₹475 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹415
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equity markets ended Friday's session on a strong note, with benchmark indices extending gains despite weak global cues. Nifty 50 rose 261.55 points (1.09%) to close at 24,334.30. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex advanced around 750–900 points, supported by broad-based buying in banking and information technology stocks amid optimism around the Q1 earnings season. Investor sentiment improved on expectations of healthy corporate earnings, particularly from financial heavyweights, while a firmer rupee and positive domestic flows helped offset geopolitical concerns. On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank (+2.12%) and Nifty IT (+1.75%) led the rally, followed by Auto (+1.24%), Financial Services (+1.14%), Realty (+1.38%), and Oil & Gas (+0.99%). In contrast, Pharma (-1.40%), Healthcare (-1.28%), and Metal (-0.47%) underperformed. However, market breadth remained weak, with 1,314 stocks advancing, 2,005 stocks declining, and 100 remaining unchanged, indicating gains were concentrated in large-cap heavyweights rather than the broader market.
Price action remains constructive as the index has decisively broken above the short-term falling trendline and is trading comfortably above it’s 20-, 50-, and the 100-DMA, indicating improving market structure and strengthening bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed to 58.48, remaining above its signal line while staying below the overbought zone, suggesting healthy momentum with scope for further upside. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to hold above the zero line, with the MACD line maintaining a positive crossover over the signal line despite a marginal narrowing in the histogram, indicating that bullish momentum remains intact, albeit at a slightly moderated pace.
The index has successfully reclaimed and closed above 24,300, reinforcing the improving near-term technical outlook. A sustained hold above this level could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for a move toward 24,500–24,600. On the downside, 24,000–23,800 remains a critical demand zone and will be closely monitored for signs of trend continuation. A decisive breach below this support band could trigger renewed selling pressure, increasing the likelihood of the index extending its decline toward 23,600–23,500. Until either of these levels is convincingly breached, the index is expected to maintain a cautiously positive bias with stock-specific opportunities likely to remain in focus.
How did Nifty Bank perform
Nifty Bank opened on a strong positive note at 57,662.00 and extended its gains during the session, touching an intraday high of 58,596.85. After witnessing mild profit booking from higher levels, the index tested an intraday low of 57,542.15 before attracting fresh buying interest and settling at 58,521.40, up 939.15 points (+1.63%). Technically, the index reclaimed both the 10-DMA and 21-DMA, while continuing to trade comfortably above the 50-,100-, and 200-DMA, reflecting improving short-term strength within a broader bullish structure. The formation of a strong bullish candle following recent consolidation indicates renewed buying momentum and suggests the index is attempting a continuation breakout above its recent trading range.
The RSI has strengthened to 60.15, moving back above the neutral 50 mark, indicating improving bullish momentum without entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the zero line, although it continues to witness a negative crossover, suggesting that while the broader trend remains positive, short-term momentum has moderated slightly. Despite this, the contracting negative histogram indicates selling pressure is easing. Sustained strength above the 21-DMA, coupled with improving RSI, could pave the way for the MACD to regain positive momentum, reinforcing the likelihood of another leg higher.
On the technical front, immediate support is placed around 58,000–57,800, followed by stronger support near 57,350, where the 200 DMA is positioned. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around 58,600, while a decisive breakout above 58,900–59,000 could open the door for a move toward 59,500–60,000 over the coming sessions. The recent improvement in market sentiment following better-than-expected earnings from leading private-sector banks and easing global inflation concerns has strengthened risk appetite. If institutional buying continues and the index sustains above the 21 DMA, Nifty Bank is likely to maintain its positive bias despite intermittent profit booking near higher levels.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.