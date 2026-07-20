Stock recommendations for 20 July from MarketSmith India

On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank soared 2.12%. In comparison, Nifty IT gained 1.75%, helping investors temporarily overlook persistent U.S.-Iran geopolitical friction and elevated Brent crude prices near $85 per barrel. However, the broader market remained under notable pressure; market breadth was decisively bearish, with 1,314 advances against 2,005 declines, as the mid- and small-cap segments lagged. While healthy credit growth numbers boosted institutional banking sentiment, overall market participants remain highly sensitive to macro triggers, ensuring that individual corporate earnings updates will remain the vital driver for stock-specific action heading into next week.