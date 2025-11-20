Stock recommendations for 20 November from MarketSmith India

Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s session on a positive note, with Nifty 50 gaining 0.55% to close at 26,052.65 and Sensex rising over 500 points, primarily driven by a sharp rebound in the IT sector. This resilience comes despite a mixed global sentiment.

However, market breadth remained cautious. The overall advance/decline ratio favouring sellers, showing 1,414 advances against 1,704 declines on the exchange, indicating profit booking in the broader market, particularly the mid and small-cap segments.

On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the strongest performer, surging 2.97% amid a global tech rebound and renewed optimism over a potential India-US trade deal. On the other hand, Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas were the notable laggards.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 20 November

Buy: Azad Engineering Limited(current price: ₹ 1,670)

Why it’s recommended: Operates in high-precision, mission-critical manufacturing, strong revenue and profit growth, low debt and healthy balance sheet, long-term contracts with global OEM clients ensure order visibility, specialized certifications, and technical capabilities.

Key metrics: P/E: 107.19, 52-week high: ₹ 1,929.80, volume: ₹ 95.05 crore

Technical analysis: Bounced from its 21-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Dependence on a few large customers, concentrated manufacturing locations, operational disruption risk, high quality standards and long lead times, valuation relatively high vs. fundamentals, and exposure to cyclical global industries (aerospace, energy, oil & gas).

Buy: ₹ 1,660–1,680

Target price: ₹ 1895 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,515

Buy: Cigniti Technologies Limited (current price: ₹ 1,794)

Why it’s recommended: Leading player in AI- and IP-led digital assurance and engineering services across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and travel verticals.

Key metrics: 18.56: NA; 52-week high: ₹ 1,867; volume: ₹ 17.81crore

Technical analysis: double bottom base breakout

Risk factors: High client concentration

Buy at: ₹ 1,770–1,800

Target price: ₹ 2,000 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,690

How the Nifty 50 performed on 19 November

Indian equities closed higher on Wednesday, with Nifty 50 rising 142.6 points or 0.55% to settle at 26,052.65, extending gains for a second straight session. The benchmark traded in a narrow band of 25,856–26,075 throughout the day, supported by strength in IT and Banking counters. Sensex also gained modestly, buoyed by positive global cues and buying in large-cap tech names. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT led with a sharp 2.97% surge, followed by PSU Banks (+1.16%), Consumer Durables (+0.41%), and Financial Services (+0.32%), while Oil & Gas (-0.35%) and Realty (-0.35%) ended lower. Despite the index gains, market breadth remained negative, with 1,414 advancing stocks against 1,704 declines on the NSE, indicating selective participation.

On the daily chart, the index formed a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, indicating a well-established short-term uptrend. The price action shows Nifty holding firmly above its 20- and 50-DMA, while the slope of these averages confirms ongoing bullish momentum. The RSI has inched higher to around 64, staying comfortably in the positive zone but below overbought levels, reflecting steady buying pressure without signs of exhaustion. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in a bullish crossover, with the histogram widening marginally, reinforcing the continuation of the current momentum phase.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670.

The index ended on a positive note, closing above 26,000 after testing its 21-DMA and 25,700 before rebounding sharply—signaling renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above 26,100 could pave the way for an advance toward 26,200–26,300 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 25,700, while a stronger base around 25,300 continues to underpin the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability. Overall, sentiment remained cautiously optimistic ahead of key global economic data releasing later this week.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Bank Nifty opened flat and exhibited brief volatility early on. After touching an intraday low, the index witnessed strong buying interest from lower levels, which lifted it into positive territory. On the daily chart, the index formed a bullish candle and recorded a new all-time high. The index opened at 58,908.15, touched a high of 59,264.25 and a low of 58,688.55, before settling at 59,216.05. Despite the positive close, the price action suggests short-term weakness as traders booked profits following the strong rally in previous sessions.

The momentum indicator, RSI, has moved higher and is currently positioned at 73. Although it is nearing the overbought zone, it continues to reflect strong underlying market momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has generated a positive crossover, and its placement above the zero line further underscores the continuation of upward momentum. In accordance with the O’Neil methodology, Bank Nifty remains in a confirmed uptrend, supported by a solid technical structure and consistent buying on declines. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, with the potential to register new highs if the prevailing momentum persists above current levels.

The index continues to trade well above all major moving averages, reflecting strong underlying momentum and sustained bullish sentiment. The overall outlook remains constructive if it holds above the 21-DMA, currently positioned near 58,191. Continued buying momentum could drive the index toward 59,500–60,000. On the downside, immediate support is seen around 58,000–57,500, and a decisive break below this range may lead to a short-term corrective phase. Overall, the trend remains positive, favoring a buy-on-dips approach amid prevailing market strength.

