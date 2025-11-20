Stock recommendations for 20 November from MarketSmith India

The momentum indicator, RSI, has moved higher and is currently positioned at 73. Although it is nearing the overbought zone, it continues to reflect strong underlying market momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has generated a positive crossover, and its placement above the zero line further underscores the continuation of upward momentum. In accordance with the O’Neil methodology, Bank Nifty remains in a confirmed uptrend, supported by a solid technical structure and consistent buying on declines. Overall, the outlook remains bullish, with the potential to register new highs if the prevailing momentum persists above current levels.