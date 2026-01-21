Stock recommendations for 21 January from MarketSmith India

From a technical standpoint, the Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive shift in near-term price structure during today’s session. The index formed a strong bearish candle on the daily chart, reflecting persistent selling pressure throughout the day and confirming a breakdown from the recent consolidation phase. Notably, today’s decline has resulted in a clear breach of the 100-day moving average, highlighting weakening short- to medium-term momentum, while the index is currently hovering marginally above the 200-day exponential moving average. Momentum indicators corroborate this shift: the Relative Strength Index has slipped below the neutral 50 mark and is trending lower, pointing to increasing bearish momentum without yet entering deeply oversold territory. Meanwhile, the MACD has rolled over with a negative crossover and an expanding histogram on the downside, reinforcing the view of strengthening downside momentum.