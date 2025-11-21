Stock recommendations for 21 November from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 21 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 21 November. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Thursday, with Nifty 50 rising 0.54% to settle at 26,192.15 and Sensex adding 0.52% to close at 85,632.68. The Nifty 50 scaled a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the session, driven by positive global sentiment and buying interest in heavyweight stocks like HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story