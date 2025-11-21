Stock recommendations for 21 November from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank continues to exhibit strong bullish momentum with no apparent signs of weakness. However, some near-term profit booking at higher levels cannot be ruled out. The index remains comfortably above all major moving averages, indicating robust underlying strength and sustained positive sentiment. The overall outlook stays constructive as long as it holds above the 21-DMA (currently near 58,254). Continued buying interest could propel the index toward 59,500–60,000 in the upcoming sessions. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 58,000–57,500, with a decisive break below this range potentially triggering a short-term correction. Overall, the trend remains positive, favoring a buy-on-dips strategy amid ongoing market strength.