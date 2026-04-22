Stock market recap: Equity markets staged a robust recovery on Tuesday, as benchmark indices rebounded from volatility to finish with healthy gains. The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,576.60, up 211.75 points (0.87%), while BSE Sensex mirrored this strength, surging more than 600 points to settle above 79,100.
Stock recommendations for 22 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 22 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Equity markets staged a robust recovery on Tuesday, as benchmark indices rebounded from volatility to finish with healthy gains. The Nifty 50 index closed at 24,576.60, up 211.75 points (0.87%), while BSE Sensex mirrored this strength, surging more than 600 points to settle above 79,100.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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