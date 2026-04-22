Stock recommendations for 22 April from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, Nifty 50 is approaching a key supply zone, with immediate resistance placed in 24,700–24,800, followed by a more critical hurdle around 25,000, coinciding with the confluence of the 100-day EMAs. On the downside, immediate support is seen near 24,000–23,950, which is likely to act as a near-term cushion. A breach below this band could expose the index to further weakness, with stronger support positioned around 23,500, a level that previously served as a base during the recent corrective phase.