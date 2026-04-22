Stock recommendations for 22 April from MarketSmith India

Market sentiment was bolstered by easing crude oil prices and renewed optimism surrounding potential US-Iran diplomatic talks, which helped temper regional geopolitical concerns. On the sectoral front, the performance was broad-based, led by a sharp rally in Nifty FMCG (2.55%) and Nifty Realty (2.14%). Financials and Private Banks also provided significant structural support, with Nifty Private Bank gaining 1.50%. Conversely, defensive pockets like Nifty Pharma and Consumer Durables faced mild selling pressure, ending the day in the red. The market breadth remained in favour of bulls; the overall advance-decline ratio stood at a healthy 2,089 stocks advancing to 1,247 stocks declining.