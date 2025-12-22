Stock recommendations for 22 December from MarketSmith India

The index ended the session on a positive note but was unable to cross and sustain above its 21-DMA, indicating lingering resistance at that level. On the upside, a decisive close above 26,300 would materially strengthen the technical structure and set the stage for a continuation of the rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, 25,700 remains the initial support, while the 25,300 zone acts as a critical demand area for sustaining the broader uptrend and maintaining overall market stability.