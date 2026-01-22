Stock recommendations for 22 January from MarketSmith India

Nifty traded in a broad and volatile range during the session but managed to close above its 200-DMA, that continues to provide an important cushion for the broader trend, even as near-term momentum shows signs of weakening. On the downside, immediate support is placed in 24,900–25,000, while a deeper corrective phase, if it unfolds, is likely to find buying interest closer to 24,600. On the upside, the index is expected to remain range-bound and volatile, with movements likely to be confined within 24,900–25,600 in the near term, as participants await clearer directional cues from macro developments and global markets.