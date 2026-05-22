Stock recommendations for 22 May from MarketSmith India

Technically, the Nifty continues to face resistance in the 23,750-24,000 range, which coincides with the placement of the 21- and 50-DMA, making this region a crucial hurdle from a price action perspective. The index has struggled to sustain above these moving averages over the past few sessions, indicating persistent selling pressure at higher levels and a cautious near-term sentiment. On the downside, immediate support is around 23,300, while a breach below this level could increase pressure toward 23,000.