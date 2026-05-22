Stock recommendations for 22 May from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks experienced a highly volatile session, with early gains evaporating by the closing bell. Boosted by temporary relief in global geopolitical tensions and a cooling crude oil market, the Nifty 50 opened with a strong gap-up but steadily lost momentum, closing marginally lower at 23,654.70, down 4.30 points or 0.02%.
The Indian equity benchmarks experienced a highly volatile session, with early gains evaporating by the closing bell. Boosted by temporary relief in global geopolitical tensions and a cooling crude oil market, the Nifty 50 opened with a strong gap-up but steadily lost momentum, closing marginally lower at 23,654.70, down 4.30 points or 0.02%.
Concurrently, the BSE Sensex faced a sharper reversal, plunging from its intraday highs to settle 162 points lower. Despite the flat-to-negative headline performance from the heavyweights, broader market sentiment remained resiliently constructive. This was clearly evidenced by a positive advance-decline ratio, with 1,910 stocks advancing against 1,374 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty (+1.05%) and the Consumer Durables (+0.51%) led the gains, whereas selling pressure in the Nifty IT (-0.56%) and the Nifty FMCG (-0.51%) capped the upside.
Concurrently, the BSE Sensex faced a sharper reversal, plunging from its intraday highs to settle 162 points lower. Despite the flat-to-negative headline performance from the heavyweights, broader market sentiment remained resiliently constructive. This was clearly evidenced by a positive advance-decline ratio, with 1,910 stocks advancing against 1,374 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty (+1.05%) and the Consumer Durables (+0.51%) led the gains, whereas selling pressure in the Nifty IT (-0.56%) and the Nifty FMCG (-0.51%) capped the upside.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (current price: ₹137)
Why it’s recommended: Strong global auto component player, diversified customer base, presence across multiple geographies, strong relationships with global OEMs, beneficiary of premium vehicle growth, continuous acquisition-led expansion, diversified product portfolio, increasing content per vehicle, growth opportunity in EV segment, strong manufacturing scale, improving operational efficiency, long-term growth visibility, focus on cost optimization, strong export-oriented business, and expansion in non-auto segments.
Key metrics: P/E: 37.17 | 52-week high: ₹138.40 | Volume: ₹875.88
Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
Risk factors: High dependence on auto industry cycle, global slowdown affecting vehicle demand, integration risk from acquisitions, forex fluctuation risk, margin pressure from raw material costs, high exposure to overseas markets, customer concentration risk, debt increase from acquisitions, supply chain disruption risk, EV transition uncertainty, geopolitical risks in global operations, slowdown in European auto market, rising labor and logistics costs, semiconductor shortage impact, and cyclical nature of auto demand.
Buy: ₹135-137
Target price: ₹160 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹157
Buy: Lumax Industries Ltd (current price: ₹5,535)
Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in automotive lighting, leading supplier to major OEMs, beneficiary of premium vehicle trend, strong relationship with OEM clients, growing demand for LED lighting, technology tie-up with Stanley Electric, expansion in advanced lighting solutions, consistent revenue growth potential, beneficiary of auto sector recovery, increasing content per vehicle, focus on innovation and design, strong manufacturing capabilities, opportunity from EV segment growth, improving operational efficiency, and growth in passenger vehicle demand.
Key metrics: P/E:44.61 | 52-week high: ₹6,934.50 | Volume: ₹17.46 crore
Technical analysis: Trendline breakout on above-average volume
Risk factors: Dependence on auto industry cycle, high reliance on OEM demand, customer concentration risk, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from competition, slowdown in vehicle sales, technology disruption risk, EV transition changing product demand, supply chain disruption risk, semiconductor shortage impact, high competition in auto ancillaries, limited pricing power with OEMs, economic slowdown affecting auto demand, forex fluctuation risk, and execution risk in capacity expansion.
Buy at: ₹5,480-5,563
Target price: ₹6,300 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹5,250
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 20 May
Indian equities ended largely flat on Thursday amid range-bound trading, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of global macro cues and mixed sectoral performance. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,654.70, slipping 4.30 points or 0.02%, after oscillating between 23,596 and 23,860 during the session, while the Sensex also traded on a subdued note. Broader market sentiment, however, remained constructive, with overall market breadth staying positive: 1,910 stocks advanced, 1,374 declined, and 97 remained unchanged.
On the sectoral front, realty emerged as the top gainer, rising more than 1%, supported by continued buying interest in domestic cyclicals. Consumer durables, healthcare, auto, PSU banks, and metals also ended in positive territory. On the other hand, IT and FMCG stocks witnessed profit booking, dragging broader indices and capping upside momentum. Financials remained mixed, with private banks under mild pressure.
The index has struggled to reclaim its 50-DMA over the past 5-6 trading sessions, indicating a lack of strong bullish momentum at higher levels. Price action remains subdued as the index trades below the short-term moving averages, reflecting hesitation among market participants despite broader market resilience.
The recent sequence of lower highs on the daily timeframe suggests that upside momentum remains capped unless sustained buying emerges above the 50-DMA. From an indicator perspective, the RSI is currently placed near 45. It remains below its signal line, highlighting weakening momentum and a neutral-to-bearish near-term undertone.
Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the histogram subdued, suggesting fading bullish strength and the continuation of consolidation bias.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has downgraded to an “Uptrend under pressure” from a “Confirmed uptrend”.
Technically, the Nifty continues to face resistance in the 23,750-24,000 range, which coincides with the placement of the 21- and 50-DMA, making this region a crucial hurdle from a price action perspective. The index has struggled to sustain above these moving averages over the past few sessions, indicating persistent selling pressure at higher levels and a cautious near-term sentiment. On the downside, immediate support is around 23,300, while a breach below this level could increase pressure toward 23,000.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Nifty Bank witnessed a weak trading session and opened on a negative note at 53,963.10. Selling pressure persisted throughout the day as the index failed to sustain higher levels, prompting gradual profit booking. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 54,109.15 and slipped to a low of 53,156.15 before finally settling at 53,439.40, down 122.80 points or 0.23%.
The candlestick formation indicates continued hesitation among market participants, with prices remaining below key short-term moving averages. The inability to reclaim the 21-SMA reflects weak bullish conviction, while lower highs and lower lows continue to dominate the broader structure. Banking stocks remained largely range-bound, suggesting traders are adopting a cautious stance ahead of fresh domestic and global macro triggers.
On the technical front, the RSI (14) is near 40.53, remaining below the neutral 50 mark, signalling weak momentum and a lack of buying strength. The RSI also continues to trend downward, indicating fading recovery attempts in the near term. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line trading below the signal line, reinforcing bearish momentum. Although the histogram contraction suggests the pace of decline has moderated, there is still no confirmed bullish crossover.
The index trading below the 21- and 50-DMA further validates the prevailing downtrend. Momentum oscillators continue to indicate a sell-on-rise market structure unless a decisive reversal emerges.
Technically, immediate support for the Nifty Bank is placed near 53,150-53,000, which coincides with the recent swing low zone. A decisive breach below this area could accelerate downside momentum toward the 52,500 and 51,800. On the upside, resistance is visible around 54,000, followed by 54,650, where the 50-DMA is positioned.
A sustained move above these levels may trigger short covering and improve sentiment. However, the broader structure remains cautious as the index continues to trade below major moving averages, including the 100- and 200-SMAs. Weak global banking cues, elevated volatility, and uncertainty surrounding interest-rate expectations may keep the index under pressure in the near term unless strong institutional buying emerges.
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