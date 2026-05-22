Stock recommendations for 22 May from MarketSmith India

Concurrently, the BSE Sensex faced a sharper reversal, plunging from its intraday highs to settle 162 points lower. Despite the flat-to-negative headline performance from the heavyweights, broader market sentiment remained resiliently constructive. This was clearly evidenced by a positive advance-decline ratio, with 1,910 stocks advancing against 1,374 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Realty (+1.05%) and the Consumer Durables (+0.51%) led the gains, whereas selling pressure in the Nifty IT (-0.56%) and the Nifty FMCG (-0.51%) capped the upside.