Stock recommendations for 23 December from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty continues to exhibit a constructive technical structure, with price action consolidating after a strong prior uptrend. The index has managed to hold above its rising short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains intact despite recent sideways movement. Momentum indicators present a mixed but stabilizing picture. The RSI is hovering in the mid-50s range, neither overbought nor oversold, suggesting neutral momentum with scope for a fresh directional move once consolidation resolves. Importantly, RSI has cooled off without breaking into weak territory, which is typically seen as a healthy pause within an ongoing trend. The MACD remains below its recent peak and is in a mild corrective phase, with the histogram indicating waning negative momentum, hinting at a potential flattening or early stabilization.