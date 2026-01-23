Stock recommendations for 23 January from MarketSmith India

The RSI has drifted lower and is currently hovering in the low-40s, reflecting weakening bullish momentum but not yet entering deeply oversold territory, which keeps room open for consolidation-driven volatility. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with a widening gap below the signal line, highlighting persistent bearish momentum in the near term. Overall, the technical setup indicates a phase of digestion, where directional clarity is likely to emerge only after momentum indicators stabilise and price action regains strength.