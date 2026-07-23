Stock recommendations for 23 July from MarketSmith India

The index closed below both its 21-DMA and the psychologically important 24,000 mark, indicating a weakening of near-term momentum. Going forward, 23,800 will remain a critical demand area and will be closely monitored for signs of buying interest. If the index sustains above this level, the broader short-term trend is expected to remain constructive despite the ongoing corrective phase. However, a decisive breach below 23,800 could dampen market sentiment, trigger fresh selling pressure, and increase the likelihood of an extended decline toward 23,600–23,500.