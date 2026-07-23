Stock recommendations for 23 July from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity market saw a broad selloff on Wednesday, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and aggressive US trade policy announcements.
Sensex tumbled 715 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while Nifty 50 dropped 191 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25. Broader markets underperformed significantly, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.09% and Smallcap 100 crashing 1.54%.
Market breadth remained heavily skewed toward bears, with 1,068 stocks advancing against 2,232 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, Real Estate, Media, IT, and PSU Banks bore the brunt of the selling, while defensive pockets like FMCG and select auto names provided minor resilience.
Investor sentiment was severely dented by US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats on generic drugs and ongoing regional escalations involving the U.S. and Iran. This geopolitical friction propelled Brent crude prices up 5% to $95.27 a barrel, intensifying domestic inflation concerns.