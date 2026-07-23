Stock recommendations for 23 July from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity market saw a broad selloff on Wednesday, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and aggressive US trade policy announcements.
The Indian equity market saw a broad selloff on Wednesday, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions and aggressive US trade policy announcements.
Sensex tumbled 715 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while Nifty 50 dropped 191 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25. Broader markets underperformed significantly, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.09% and Smallcap 100 crashing 1.54%.
Sensex tumbled 715 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while Nifty 50 dropped 191 points, or 0.79%, to close at 23,996.25. Broader markets underperformed significantly, with Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 1.09% and Smallcap 100 crashing 1.54%.
Market breadth remained heavily skewed toward bears, with 1,068 stocks advancing against 2,232 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, Real Estate, Media, IT, and PSU Banks bore the brunt of the selling, while defensive pockets like FMCG and select auto names provided minor resilience.
Investor sentiment was severely dented by US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats on generic drugs and ongoing regional escalations involving the U.S. and Iran. This geopolitical friction propelled Brent crude prices up 5% to $95.27 a barrel, intensifying domestic inflation concerns.
Concurrently, the Indian rupee weakened by 32 paise to close at 96.57 per dollar amid a surging US dollar index and rising US 10-year bond yields, which heightened fears of accelerated foreign capital outflows from emerging markets.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India
Buy: R R Kabel Limited (current price: ₹2,450)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong cables and wires franchise, well-known consumer brand, diversified product portfolio, extensive distribution network, beneficiary of infrastructure growth, rising housing and real estate demand, expansion in FMEG business, strong export presence, healthy revenue growth potential, capacity expansion opportunities, improving operational efficiencies, strong manufacturing capabilities, beneficiary of power sector investments, long-term electrification tailwinds, and healthy return ratios.
- Key metrics: P/E: 52.89, 52-week high: ₹2,549.00, volume: ₹337.34 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Copper and aluminium price volatility, intense competition in cables industry, margin pressure from raw material costs, slowdown in construction activity, dependence on infrastructure spending, competition in FMEG segment, working capital intensive business, export demand fluctuations, economic slowdown affecting demand, inventory management risks, regulatory and compliance risks, supply chain disruptions, capacity expansion execution risk, valuation risk after strong re-rating, and earnings volatility from commodity prices.
- Buy: ₹2,426–2,462
- Target price: ₹2,800 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,280
Buy: Nestle India Limited (current price: ₹1,497)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong portfolio of trusted brands, market leader in key categories, strong pricing power, consistent revenue growth, healthy profit margins, strong cash flow generation, debt-free balance sheet, extensive distribution network, beneficiary of premiumization trend, continuous product innovation, strong rural market penetration, healthy return ratios, long-term FMCG demand tailwinds, consistent dividend track record, and strong parent company support.
- Key metrics: P/E: 81.54, 52-week high: ₹1,510.00, volume: ₹973.39 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base breakout
- Risk factors: High valuation multiples, rising raw material costs, margin pressure from input inflation, intense competition in FMCG, slower urban consumption growth, dependence on key brands, regulatory changes in food industry, changing consumer preferences, supply chain disruptions, currency fluctuation on imports, high marketing and advertising costs, limited pricing flexibility during weak demand, product recall or quality risks, economic slowdown affecting premium products, and earnings growth moderation risk.
- Buy at: ₹1,482–1,504
- Target price: ₹1,900 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,360
How the Nifty 50 performed on Wednesday
Indian equity markets ended lower, with Nifty 50 declining 191.45 points (-0.79%) to close at 23,996.25, after trading between 23,961.40 and 24,166.30. The benchmark remained under pressure throughout the session as broad-based selling weighed on market sentiment.
On the sectoral front, weakness was led by IT (-1.50%), Financial Services (-1.32%), Private Banks (-1.39%), PSU Banks (-1.84%), Realty (-2.63%), and Media (-2.68%) reflecting profit booking across rate-sensitive and technology stocks. Defensive buying was visible in FMCG (+0.65%), while Auto (+0.18%) also ended in positive territory, providing limited support to the broader market.
Market breadth remained decisively negative, with the advance-decline ratio at 1,068 advances against 2,232 declines, highlighting widespread selling pressure beyond the frontline indices.
From a technical perspective, Nifty 50 extended its corrective phase, closing below the 21-DMA, indicating a loss of near-term bullish momentum. However, the index continues to trade above its 100-DMA, suggesting that the broader intermediate-term trend remains intact despite the recent weakness.
Momentum indicators point to a moderation in strength. The RSI has slipped to around 49, falling below its signal line and moving back into neutral territory, reflecting weakening buying momentum without entering oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory. But, its histogram has narrowed, indicating fading bullish momentum and raising the possibility of further consolidation or corrective price action in the near term.
The index closed below both its 21-DMA and the psychologically important 24,000 mark, indicating a weakening of near-term momentum. Going forward, 23,800 will remain a critical demand area and will be closely monitored for signs of buying interest. If the index sustains above this level, the broader short-term trend is expected to remain constructive despite the ongoing corrective phase. However, a decisive breach below 23,800 could dampen market sentiment, trigger fresh selling pressure, and increase the likelihood of an extended decline toward 23,600–23,500.
On the upside, the index needs to reclaim and sustain above 24,400 to signal a revival of bullish momentum. A sustained close above this threshold would confirm a breakout from the recent consolidation phase and could pave the way for a move toward 24,500–24,600.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank experienced sharp selling pressure on July 22, tumbling 708.55 points (-1.23%) to settle at 57,126.80. Opening at 57,768.40, the index touched an intraday high of 57,824.00 before broad-based liquidation dragged it to a session low of 56,970.60. The underperformance was primarily driven by heavy selling in private lenders.
Bandhan Bank emerged as the biggest drag, crashing more than 15% after management reduced its FY27 return-on-assets guidance, overshadowing Q1 net profit growth. Large-cap peers including Axis Bank (-1.60%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.31%), and HDFC Bank (-1.06%) also extended losses, while Federal Bank (-0.29%) showed relative resilience.
Sectoral sentiment was severely weighed down by escalating Middle East geopolitical conflicts and Brent crude surging past $95 per barrel, triggering profit booking across financial counters.
Nifty Bank witnessed a sharp corrective session, forming a strong bearish candle and closing below its 200-DMA, indicating a deterioration in near-term sentiment. Despite this weakness, the index continues to hold above a key support zone, suggesting that the broader structure has not yet turned decisively bearish.
Momentum indicators have weakened further. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped to around 48, moving below its signal line and into neutral territory, reflecting fading momentum without reaching oversold levels. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the zero line but continues to witness a narrowing histogram, with the MACD line trending lower towards the signal line, highlighting a gradual loss of bullish momentum and increasing the likelihood of continued consolidation or a deeper corrective move.
On the downside, 56,500 remains the immediate support level, followed by a stronger cushion around 56,000. A sustained break below these levels would signal a deterioration in the technical structure and could accelerate selling pressure, exposing the index to a decline toward 55,000. On the upside, 58,700 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle, and a decisive move above this level would be required to improve near-term sentiment and revive bullish momentum.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.