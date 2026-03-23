Stock market recap: The Indian equity benchmarks staged a resilient recovery on Friday, 20 March 2026, as Nifty 50 climbed 0.49% to settle at 23,114.50, while Sensex gained 325.72 points to end at 74,532.96. This rebound followed a period of intense volatility and provided a relief rally after recent sharp sell-offs.
Stock recommendations for 23 March from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 23 March. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity benchmarks staged a resilient recovery on Friday, 20 March 2026, as Nifty 50 climbed 0.49% to settle at 23,114.50, while Sensex gained 325.72 points to end at 74,532.96. This rebound followed a period of intense volatility and provided a relief rally after recent sharp sell-offs.
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