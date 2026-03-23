Stock recommendations for 23 March from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty continues to exhibit weak price action, extending its corrective phase with a lower-highs and lower-lows on the daily chart. The recent sharp decline reflects strong distribution, with prices slipping below key moving averages and failing to sustain any meaningful pullback, indicating a firmly negative near-term trend. Momentum indicators remain aligned with this weakness. The RSI has slipped into the sub-30 zone, indicating oversold conditions. However, the absence of a clear bullish divergence suggests that broader momentum remains fragile despite the possibility of intermittent pullbacks. The MACD remains deeply in negative territory with a widening gap below the signal line, highlighting strong downside momentum. Although, a slight moderation in histogram bars indicates early signs of slowing bearish intensity.