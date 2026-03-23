Stock recommendations for 23 March from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity benchmarks staged a resilient recovery on Friday, 20 March 2026, as Nifty 50 climbed 0.49% to settle at 23,114.50, while Sensex gained 325.72 points to end at 74,532.96. This rebound followed a period of intense volatility and provided a relief rally after recent sharp sell-offs.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity benchmarks staged a resilient recovery on Friday, 20 March 2026, as Nifty 50 climbed 0.49% to settle at 23,114.50, while Sensex gained 325.72 points to end at 74,532.96. This rebound followed a period of intense volatility and provided a relief rally after recent sharp sell-offs.
Market sentiment was buoyed by easing crude oil prices, which retreated toward $105 per barrel following diplomatic signals aimed at de-escalating West Asian tensions. On the sectoral front, Nifty pharma and PSUbanks led the gainers, while Nifty IT found support from global value-buying.
Market sentiment was buoyed by easing crude oil prices, which retreated toward $105 per barrel following diplomatic signals aimed at de-escalating West Asian tensions. On the sectoral front, Nifty pharma and PSUbanks led the gainers, while Nifty IT found support from global value-buying.
On the other hand, realty and financial services underperformed, with HDFC Bank facing pressure following high-level leadership exits. The broader market breadth remained notably positive, driven by a healthy advance-decline ratio where roughly two stocks rose for every one that fell on the BSE.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: CCL Products (India) Ltd (current price: ₹1,087)
- Why it’s recommended: Expanding global demand for private-label and instant coffee, capacity expansion in India and Vietnam supporting volume growth, and increasing share of high-margin branded and specialty products improving realizations.
- Key metrics: P/E: 36.79, 52-week high: ₹1,105, volume: ₹98.65 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: Exposure to volatile coffee bean prices impacting margins, high dependence on export markets and currency fluctuations, and competitive intensity in global private-label coffee limiting pricing power.
- Buy: ₹1,080–1,100
- Target price: ₹1,250 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,025
Buy: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (current price: ₹1,291)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong pipeline of complex generics and specialty products (including injectables and biosimilars), scale-up in the US and Europe with improving product mix, and backward integration supporting cost efficiencies and margin expansion.
- Key metrics: P/E:20.62, 52-week high: ₹1,319.80, volume: ₹179.38 crore
- Technical analysis: flat base breakout retest
- Risk factors: Regulatory risks, including the U.S. FDA observations and plant compliance issues, pricing pressure in the US generics market affecting margins, and high R&D and litigation costs impacting near-term profitability.
- Buy at: ₹1,280–1,300
- Target price: ₹1,400 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,240
How Nifty 50 Performed on 20 March
Indian equities ended on a positive note, with Nifty 50 gaining 0.49% (+112 points) to close at 23,114.5, supported by broad-based buying across IT, Pharma, Metals, and PSU Banks. Sensex also mirrored the uptrend, closing higher amid improved risk appetite. Market breadth remained constructive, with advances outpacing declines (1,884 advances vs. 1,337 declines), indicating underlying strength beyond index heavyweights.
Sectorally, Nifty IT (+2.17%), PSU Bank (+2.07%), and Pharma (+1.99%) led the gains, while Financials, particularly private Banks, lagged, capping sharper upside. Mid- and small-cap segments also participated, reflecting sustained investor interest in broader markets. Intraday volatility was evident, but buying in the latter half helped indices recover from lower levels.
The index continues to exhibit weak price action, with the recent downtrend intact as it forms a sequence of lower-highs and lower-lows on the daily chart. Despite a modest pullback in the latest session, the broader structure reflects sustained selling pressure, with prices trading below key moving averages, indicating a bearish undertone. Momentum indicators reinforce this view.
The RSI is trending near 30–35, reflecting weak momentum with no clear signs of bullish divergence yet, indicating that downside pressure persists despite near-term consolidation. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with the signal line above the MACD line, highlighting continued bearish momentum. Although the histogram shows early signs of contraction, suggesting a potential slowdown in the pace of decline.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned to a “Downtrend” from “Rally Attempt,” indicating an early stage of potential trend stabilization following a period of sustained weakness.
The index continues to witness elevated volatility, underscoring fragile sentiment and persistent near-term uncertainty in the market. A sustained breach below 23,000–22,900 would materially weaken the current technical structure. It could trigger an accelerated downside move toward 22,000 in the near term, indicating ongoing distribution and reinforcing the prevailing negative bias. On the upside, 23,600–23,800 is likely to act as an immediate hurdle, with any recovery expected to face selling pressure around these levels.
How did Nifty Bank Perform?
Nifty Bank experienced high intra-session volatility on Friday, March 20, 2026, closing on a flat-to-negative note at 53,427.05, down slightly by 0.04%. Despite a strong gap-up opening that saw the index touch an intraday high of 54,382, the banking gauge succumbed to selling pressure in the latter half of the session.
The primary overhang remained the governance concerns at HDFC Bank, following the abrupt resignation of its Chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, over ethical differences. This led to a sharp divergence within the sector, as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank faced persistent profit-booking. In contrast, Nifty PSU Bank emerged as a pillar of strength, led by State Bank of India (SBI), which surged 2.67% to close at ₹1,058 amid robust institutional demand and stable credit growth outlooks. Other notable gainers included Bank of Baroda and PNB, which benefited from a rotation out of private-sector heavyweights.
Bank Nifty continues to exhibit weak price action, extending its corrective phase with a lower-highs and lower-lows on the daily chart. The recent sharp decline reflects strong distribution, with prices slipping below key moving averages and failing to sustain any meaningful pullback, indicating a firmly negative near-term trend. Momentum indicators remain aligned with this weakness. The RSI has slipped into the sub-30 zone, indicating oversold conditions. However, the absence of a clear bullish divergence suggests that broader momentum remains fragile despite the possibility of intermittent pullbacks. The MACD remains deeply in negative territory with a widening gap below the signal line, highlighting strong downside momentum. Although, a slight moderation in histogram bars indicates early signs of slowing bearish intensity.
From a technical perspective, 53,000–52,800 is likely to act as a crucial near-term support band, with a decisive breach below this range potentially accelerating the downside momentum toward 52,000. On the upside, the index is expected to encounter stiff resistance around 54,500, followed by a stronger hurdle near 55,500, where prior breakdown zones and key moving averages converge, potentially limiting recovery attempts.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.