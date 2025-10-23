Stock recommendations for 23 October from MarketSmith India

The Bank Nifty extended its uptrend to close at 58,033, marking a 0.55% gain for the session and sustaining above all key moving averages. The index has firmly broken past its 100- and 50-DMA (55,867 and 55,310, respectively), confirming a strong bullish structure. Price action shows a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows, supported by rising volumes, indicating robust institutional participation. The 14-day RSI has surged to 76.7, entering the overbought zone, suggesting that while momentum remains strong, a short-term pause or mild retracement cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to exhibit a positive crossover, with widening histogram bars and a rising signal line, reinforcing the ongoing bullish momentum.