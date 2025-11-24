Stock recommendations for 24 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap : Indian benchmark indices slipped on Friday, closing in the red as weak global cues—particularly from the US, where stronger-than-expected job data dampened hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut—triggered broad-based selling.

The Nifty 50 fell 124 points (-0.47%) to 26,068.15, while the Sensex dropped over 400 points. Market breadth favored the bears, with 2,305 declines against 784 advances and 86 unchanged stocks, signalling a lack of buying conviction.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal, Realty, Financial Services, and PSU Bank indices were the biggest laggards, each losing more than 1%, while defensive sectors such as Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG held up better, ending with minor cuts or marginal gains.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 24 November

Why it’s recommended : Strong brand portfolio (Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, etc.), diversified presence across beverages and food categories, operations in both domestic and international markets, backing of the Tata Group – credibility and financial strength, focus on innovation and growth categories (ready-to-eat, health-based, premium products), low debt levels and strong balance sheet, consistent sustainability, and ESG focus

Key metrics : P/E: 82.91, 52-week high: ₹ 1202.80, volume: ₹ 375.69 crore

Technical analysis : Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors : Volatility in commodity and raw material prices (tea, coffee, packaging), Intense competition in the FMCG and consumer goods space, shifts in consumer preferences requiring continuous innovation, exposure to currency and international market fluctuations, execution risk in scaling new product categories, regulatory and environmental compliance risks in the supply chain

Buy at : ₹ 1,175–1,200

Target price : ₹ 1,330 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,110

Buy: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,750)

Why it’s recommended : Strong leadership in SUVs and tractors, focus on electrification

Key metrics : 34.98: NA; 52-week high: ₹ 3,781; volume: ₹ 1,131 crore

Technical analysis : trendline breakout

Risk factors : High dependence on rural demand, intense competition in the domestic SUV and EV space

Buy at : ₹ 3,700–3,800

Target price : ₹ 4,000 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 3,650

How the Nifty 50 performed on 21 November

Indian equities ended lower on 21 November, with Nifty 50 slipping 0.47% to close at 26,068.15 amid broad-based selling pressure. Weak global cues and profit booking at higher levels weighed on sentiment. Sensex also retreated in tandem, while market breadth remained negative with 784 stocks advancing against 2,305 declining and 86 unchanged, highlighting pronounced weakness in the broader market.

On the sectoral front, losses were led by Metals (-2.34%), Realty (-1.86%), PSU Banks (-1.43%), and Financial Services (-1.06%), while FMCG (+0.14%) was the only major gainer, supported by defensive buying. Private Banks, IT, and Pharma also saw moderate declines. Nifty traded within a narrow range of 26,052–26,179, finding support near 26,050 and facing resistance around 26,200.

The daily chart shows price action forming a small red candle after a brief consolidation phase, suggesting a pause in momentum following the strong recovery from October lows.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week. The RSI has eased slightly to around 62, indicating cooling momentum but still holding in bullish territory, reflecting a healthy pullback within an uptrend. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive alignment, though the histogram shows signs of narrowing, hinting at a potential slowdown in upward momentum.

The index settled lower on Friday, ending its two-day winning streak but still holding above 26,050. After testing its 21-DMA and 25,700, it rebounded sharply, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above 26,250 could trigger a further rally toward 26,300–26,500 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 25,850, while a stronger base near 25,700 continues to underpin the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Bank Nifty opened weak and traded in negative territory throughout the session on 21 November, forming a bearish candle on the daily chart with a lower-high and lower-low pattern. Despite the intraday weakness, its broader bullish momentum remains intact.

During the day, the index opened at 59,116.70, touched an intraday high of 59,232.15, and slipped to a low of 58,823.65 before closing at 58,867.70, indicating profit booking at higher levels and mild consolidation within its ongoing uptrend. The overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic ahead of upcoming economic cues.

The momentum indicator RSI has shown a mild tilt downward and is currently positioned at 64, suggesting a brief pause in strength. Meanwhile, the MACD maintains a positive crossover, and its placement above the zero line underscores the prevailing bullish bias.

According to the O’Neil methodology of market direction, Bank Nifty remains in a Confirmed Uptrend, supported by a robust technical structure and consistent buying on dips. Overall, the outlook remains constructive, with the potential for the index to register new record highs, provided the ongoing momentum sustains above key support levels.

The Nifty Bank index maintains strong bullish momentum, with no major signs of weakness, although minor profit booking at higher levels may occur. It trades well above its key moving averages, reflecting solid underlying strength. As long as it sustains above the 21-DMA near 58,295, the outlook remains positive. Continued buying could push the index toward 59,500–60,000, while immediate support lies at 58,000–57,500. A break below this zone may trigger a short-term correction, keeping buy-on-dips strategies favourable.

