Stock recommendations for 24 November from MarketSmith India

The index settled lower on Friday, ending its two-day winning streak but still holding above 26,050. After testing its 21-DMA and 25,700, it rebounded sharply, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above 26,250 could trigger a further rally toward 26,300–26,500 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 25,850, while a stronger base near 25,700 continues to underpin the broader uptrend and maintain overall market stability.