Stock recommendations for 24 October from MarketSmith India

The overall trend for Bank Nifty remains decisively bullish, with the index trading well above all its key moving averages, reaffirming strong upward momentum. Immediate support is now placed near 57,500, while the next significant support zone is seen around 56,000. On the upside, a sustained move above 58,550 could trigger a fresh leg of the rally, potentially extending the advance toward 60,000. The broader setup indicates continued strength, though short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the recent sharp upward movement.