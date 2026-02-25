Stock recommendations for 25 February from MarketSmith India

The session saw a "tech bloodbath" as Nifty IT crashed 4.74% to a 30-month low. This rout was triggered by deepening AI disruption fears following Anthropic’s launch of tools capable of automating legacy COBOL systems—a core service area for Indian IT majors. Global sentiment was further dampened by US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which pushed crude oil prices higher.