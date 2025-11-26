Stock recommendations for 26 November from MarketSmith India

The momentum indicator RSI has remained range-bound and is currently positioned at 63, suggesting a brief consolidation in the ongoing momentum. The MACD has registered a negative crossover. However, its placement above the zero line continues to indicate an underlying positive bias. In line with the O’Neil methodology, Bank Nifty maintains its Confirmed Uptrend, supported by a resilient technical structure and consistent buying interest on declines. Overall, the trend remains constructive, with potential for further upside as long as the index remains above its key support levels.