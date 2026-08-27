Stock recommendations for 27 August from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 remains range-bound between its 50- and 21-DMA, reflecting a lack of clear directional momentum. On the upside, the 21-DMA near 24,400 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this level would improve the short-term technical setup and could pave the way for a broader recovery toward 24,700, where the 200-DMA is currently positioned. Conversely, an inability to sustain a recovery above the short-term moving averages could leave the index vulnerable to renewed selling pressure. On the downside, a decisive break below 24,100–24,000 would weaken the prevailing technical structure and could extend the corrective move toward 23,900–23,800.