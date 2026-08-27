Stock recommendations for 27 August from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, giving up part of the previous session's expiry-day gains as heavyweight IT and telecom stocks weighed on the indices.
Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Wednesday, giving up part of the previous session's expiry-day gains as heavyweight IT and telecom stocks weighed on the indices.
Nifty 50 fell 126.80 points, or 0.52%, to close at 24,207.75, while Sensex declined 183.15 points, or 0.24%, to settle at 77,472.94. IT was the weakest sector, sliding more than 1% on continued long unwinding after last month's short-covering rally. Telecom and consumer durables also lagged. Banking, metals, healthcare and pharma bucked the trend to close higher, with the metal index rallying more than 1.5% on short covering.
Nifty 50 fell 126.80 points, or 0.52%, to close at 24,207.75, while Sensex declined 183.15 points, or 0.24%, to settle at 77,472.94. IT was the weakest sector, sliding more than 1% on continued long unwinding after last month's short-covering rally. Telecom and consumer durables also lagged. Banking, metals, healthcare and pharma bucked the trend to close higher, with the metal index rallying more than 1.5% on short covering.
On the macroeconomic front, Brent crude eased toward $86 per barrel and India's volatility index fell nearly 2% as reports of Iran-Oman talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz eased supply concerns. Global cues stayed mixed ahead of Nvidia's earnings later in the day.
Despite the index decline, market breadth stayed constructive, with 1,967 stocks advancing, 1,548 stocks, and 130 remaining unchanged on the NSE, suggesting the sell-off was concentrated in a handful of index heavyweights rather than broad-based.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Anthem Biosciences Limited (current price: ₹923)
- Why it’s recommended: Strategic Capacity and Therapeutic Expansion: Achieving rapid scale-up by expanding fermentation capacity and aggressively targeting high-margin fields like GLP-1 APIs, Peptides, and advanced therapies. Macro Supply Chain Shifts: Capitalizing heavily on global "China+1" outsourcing strategies and tailwinds generated by the U.S. Biosecure Act, which divert lucrative international contracts away from Chinese firms to top Indian CRDMOs.
- Key metrics: P/E: 83.06, 52-week high: ₹927.00, volume: ₹168.46 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Severe Client Concentration: Over 70% of total revenue is heavily dependent on just the top five customers, meaning any client exit or clinical trial failure severely impacts the business pipeline. Supply Chain and Overseas Disruption: Escalating reliance on raw material imports, specifically with massive single-source dependencies on suppliers based in China.
- Buy: ₹914–928
- Target price: ₹1,070 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹868
Buy: Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited (current price: ₹1,053)
- Why it’s recommended: Electrification Demand Surge: Capturing rapid tailwinds from global e-mobility, EV battery management systems, smart meters, and industrial switchgear that require exponential usage of shunt resistors and bimetals. Deep Customer Moat and Premium Pricing: Maintaining highly customized products and an incredibly sticky, 20+ year global OEM relationship base that translates directly into immense pricing power.
- Key metrics: P/E: 55.03, 52-week high: ₹1,105.05, volume: ₹41.15 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Vulnerable Partner Dependency: Significant client concentration with over 30% of business flowing through its primary distributor/customer, Vishay.
- Commodity Price and Geopolitical Fluctuations: Exposure to margin erosion from raw copper and nickel pricing spikes alongside sudden changes in US tariffs.
- Buy at: ₹1,042–1,058
- Target price: ₹1,220 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹985
How the Nifty 50 performed on 26 August
Indian equities ended lower on Wednesday after giving up early gains, with Nifty 50 closing at 24,207.75, down 126.80 points or 0.52%, and finishing at the day’s low after touching an intraday high of 24,378.60.
Selling was concentrated in IT (-1.47%), FMCG (-0.95%), Realty (-0.83%), and Auto (-0.74%). Meanwhile, Metals (+1.27%), Private Banks (+1.04%), and PSU Banks (+0.77%) provided support.
Sentiment initially benefited from softer crude oil prices and hopes around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but benchmark indices subsequently lost momentum. Importantly, the broader market remained relatively resilient despite the benchmark decline: 1,967 stocks advanced versus 1,548 declines, with 130 remaining unchanged, translating into an advance-decline ratio of roughly 1.27:1.
Price action remains corrective in the near term, as the recent pullback from the August swing high has produced a sequence of lower highs, while the index is now trading below its short-term moving averages. However, the broader recovery structure has not decisively broken, with prices continuing to hold around the rising trendline extending from the April lows.
RSI has eased to 47.5 and remains below its signal average of 51.3, indicating weakening momentum without entering oversold territory. Meanwhile, MACD has rolled over following its recent positive phase, with the MACD line slipping below the signal line and the histogram turning negative, reinforcing the loss of upside momentum.
Nifty 50 remains range-bound between its 50- and 21-DMA, reflecting a lack of clear directional momentum. On the upside, the 21-DMA near 24,400 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this level would improve the short-term technical setup and could pave the way for a broader recovery toward 24,700, where the 200-DMA is currently positioned. Conversely, an inability to sustain a recovery above the short-term moving averages could leave the index vulnerable to renewed selling pressure. On the downside, a decisive break below 24,100–24,000 would weaken the prevailing technical structure and could extend the corrective move toward 23,900–23,800.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Banking stocks bucked the broader market weakness on Wednesday, with Bank Nifty rising 269.55 points, or 0.47%, to close at 57,783.75, even as Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower. Gains were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, which surged more than 3% on broad-based buying, followed by Axis Bank, up more than 1.5%, and ICICI Bank, which added around 1%.
Public sector lenders extended their recent outperformance, with Nifty PSU Bank index rising close to 2% as Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank all advanced between 1% and 6%. State Bank of India also participated in the rally. HDFC Bank was the notable laggard among heavyweights, ending nearly flat.
The rally was underpinned by a decline in crude oil prices toward $86 a barrel after Iran and Oman resumed talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing inflation concerns and lifting sentiment toward rate-sensitive financials. Notably, Private Banks outpaced PSU lenders on the day even as PSU Banks have led gains over the past month.
Bank Nifty is extending its consolidation while maintaining a relatively stronger technical structure. Price action remains constructive, with the index holding above its key short- and medium-term moving averages. Although the recent cluster of narrow-bodied candles indicates consolidation and a lack of strong directional conviction. The broader recovery from the April lows remains intact, while recent price action suggests gradual accumulation rather than aggressive momentum buying.
The RSI stands at 53.98, above its signal average of 51.06 and comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating a modest positive momentum bias without approaching overbought conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD remains largely flat, with the histogram marginally negative, suggesting that momentum is yet to strengthen meaningfully despite the positive price structure.
Immediate support is placed at 57,230–57,250, aligning with the day’s low and the 50-DMA (57,245.94). A decisive close below this zone could pull the index toward 56,950–57,000, followed by the 200-DMA near 56,700. Resistance is positioned at 57,650–57,800; a volume-backed breakout above this range could open the way toward 58,000–58,300. The index may remain range-bound until either boundary is breached.
The RBI’s neutral policy stance supports the banking outlook, while elevated crude prices, rupee weakness and geopolitical uncertainty may restrict risk appetite. Holding above the 50-DMA would favor consolidation with a mildly positive bias, while a breakdown below 57,230 could strengthen bearish momentum.
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