Stock recommendations for 27 January from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 27 January. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market update: Indian equity benchmarks extended their corrective phase on Friday, with the Nifty 50 ending the week on a negative note, declining 2.51% or 645.70 points. Global risk sentiment remained subdued amid renewed uncertainty around global growth, rising US bond yields, and evolving trade policy signals. Overnight weakness in global equities set a cautious tone for domestic markets. With sentiment already fragile and positions stretched, even modest negative triggers resulted in outsized price swings and heightened intraday volatility.