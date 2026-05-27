Stock recommendations for 27 May from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank witnessed a weak trading session and opened on a negative note at 55,311.80. During the day, the index attempted a recovery and touched an intraday high of 55,536.80. However, selling pressure emerged at higher levels, triggering profit-booking in the latter half of the session. The index slipped to an intraday low of 54,979.75 before settling at 55,092.90, down nearly 201 points or 0.36% on the day. The price structure continues to reflect a lower-high formation on the daily chart, indicating that upside momentum remains capped. Notably, the index is trading above its 21- and 50-DMA, suggesting short-term recovery momentum, but remains below its 100- and 200-DMA, indicating that the broader medium-term trend is still under pressure. However, the formation of small-bodied candles near recent lows suggests that value buying is emerging around 55,000, preventing a sharper decline for now.