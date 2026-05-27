Stock recommendations for 27 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks retreated on Tuesday, snapping their previous session's sharp rally due to late-afternoon profit-taking ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.
Nifty 50 declined 0.49% (or 118.00 points) to finish at 23,913.70, slipping back below the psychological 24,000 threshold after hitting an intraday high of 24,089.80. Similarly, BSE Sensex shed 0.63% to close at 76,009.70. The correction was primarily triggered by a renewed uptick in crude oil prices, as fresh military strikes in Iran cooled recent optimism surrounding the U.S.-Iran peace talks.
On the sectoral front, heavy profit-booking was visible across high-beta spaces, with Nifty Consumer Durables plunging more than 1% and private banking names under pressure. Conversely, defensive buying emerged in Nifty Metal (+1.10%) and Nifty FMCG (+0.14%). Despite the headline indices finishing lower, the broader market breadth remained dead flat, as mid-and small-cap segments held ground. Across the wider market, the advance-decline ratio stood tightly balanced with 1,655 stocks advancing, 1,652 stocks declining, and 118 stocks remaining unchanged.