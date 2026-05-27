Stock recommendations for 27 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks retreated on Tuesday, snapping their previous session's sharp rally due to late-afternoon profit-taking ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.
Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks retreated on Tuesday, snapping their previous session's sharp rally due to late-afternoon profit-taking ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry.
Nifty 50 declined 0.49% (or 118.00 points) to finish at 23,913.70, slipping back below the psychological 24,000 threshold after hitting an intraday high of 24,089.80. Similarly, BSE Sensex shed 0.63% to close at 76,009.70. The correction was primarily triggered by a renewed uptick in crude oil prices, as fresh military strikes in Iran cooled recent optimism surrounding the U.S.-Iran peace talks.
Nifty 50 declined 0.49% (or 118.00 points) to finish at 23,913.70, slipping back below the psychological 24,000 threshold after hitting an intraday high of 24,089.80. Similarly, BSE Sensex shed 0.63% to close at 76,009.70. The correction was primarily triggered by a renewed uptick in crude oil prices, as fresh military strikes in Iran cooled recent optimism surrounding the U.S.-Iran peace talks.
On the sectoral front, heavy profit-booking was visible across high-beta spaces, with Nifty Consumer Durables plunging more than 1% and private banking names under pressure. Conversely, defensive buying emerged in Nifty Metal (+1.10%) and Nifty FMCG (+0.14%). Despite the headline indices finishing lower, the broader market breadth remained dead flat, as mid-and small-cap segments held ground. Across the wider market, the advance-decline ratio stood tightly balanced with 1,655 stocks advancing, 1,652 stocks declining, and 118 stocks remaining unchanged.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd(current price: ₹9,882)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in banking software, backing from Oracle Corporation, high-margin software business, strong cash-rich balance sheet, global client base across banks, recurring revenue from maintenance/services, beneficiary of banking digitization, strong product portfolio in BFSI, high entry barriers in core banking, strong return ratios, low debt business model, opportunity from cloud adoption, long-term digital transformation demand, strong reputation in financial software, and consistent dividend-paying track record.
- Key metrics: P/E: 32.01, 52-week high: ₹9,999.00, volume: ₹254.93
- Technical analysis: Broke out of a Cup-with-handle base
- Risk factors: High dependence on BFSI sector, slow IT spending by banks, intense competition in fintech/software, currency fluctuation risk, client concentration risk, technology disruption risk, delay in large deal closures, dependence on global economic conditions, regulatory changes in banking sector, pressure on software pricing, talent retention challenges, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, slower cloud transition execution, limited revenue diversification, and valuation risk during IT slowdown.
- Buy: ₹9,783–9,931
- Target price: ₹11,500 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹9,400
Buy: Fractal Analytics Ltd (current price: ₹973)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in AI & analytics, growing demand for data-driven solutions, global client base, focus on high-growth AI segment, strong BFSI and healthcare exposure, asset-light business model, increasing enterprise AI adoption, strong digital transformation tailwinds, scalable analytics platform offerings, recurring revenue potential, backing from reputed investors, opportunity from generative AI growth, expansion in global markets, strong domain expertise in analytics, and high-margin technology services potential.
- Key metrics: P/E:NA, 52-week high: ₹1,118.00, volume: ₹105.60 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-EMA on above average volume
- Risk factors: Intense competition in AI/analytics space, dependence on global IT spending, profitability pressure from high investments, talent retention and hiring costs, rapid technology changes, client concentration risk, data privacy and cybersecurity risks, economic slowdown affecting enterprise spending, dependence on US and global markets, execution risk in scaling AI products, valuation uncertainty in IPO phase, pressure from large IT companies, regulatory risks around AI usage, currency fluctuation impact, and slower monetization of AI investments.
- Buy at: ₹963–978
- Target price: ₹1,090 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹920
Nifty 50: How the Benchmark Index Performed
Indian equities ended lower on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 declining 118 points, or 0.49%, to close at 23,913.70 after witnessing sustained selling pressure through the second half of the session. Sensex also traded weak amid profit-booking in heavyweight financial and consumer stocks. However, market breadth remained broadly balanced, with 1,655 stocks advancing against 1,652 stocks declining, indicating selective buying interest beneath the headline weakness. On the sectoral front, Metals outperformed, with Nifty Metal rising more than 1%, supported by strength in commodity-linked counters, while FMCG and Auto stocks showed resilience. On the downside, private banks, financial services, realty, and consumer durables weighed on sentiment, reflecting caution ahead of key domestic and global macro triggers. Nifty IT remained largely flat as investors awaited further cues from global technology markets.
The index formed another bearish candle on the daily chart after facing rejection near the declining short-term trendline, highlighting persistent supply at higher levels. Despite intermittent recovery attempts in recent sessions, the broader structure continues to reflect a lower-high formation, suggesting the market is still in a consolidation-to-corrective phase rather than a Confirmed Uptrend. From a momentum perspective, the RSI is hovering near the neutral 50 zone and has turned slightly upward, indicating stabilization in momentum but lacking strong directional conviction. This suggests the market is attempting to build a base, although follow-through buying remains limited. Meanwhile, the MACD histogram has started to improve gradually, with the MACD line attempting a crossover from lower levels. While this reflects early signs of momentum recovery, the indicator remains below zero, implying that the broader trend bias remains cautious.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has downgraded to an “Uptrend Under Pressure” from a “Confirmed Uptrend”.
Technically, Nifty had been encountering a strong resistance zone in the 23,800–24,000 range over the past few sessions. However, Monday’s strong momentum-driven move enabled the index to close above 24,000, ssignaling improving bullish sentiment and strengthening market breadth. A sustained trade above this level could further accelerate buying interest and pave the way for a move toward 24,300, followed by 24,600 in the near term. On the downside, 23,600 is expected to act as an important support level, where any short-term corrective decline may continue to attract buying interest.
How did Nifty Bank perform on Tuesday?
Nifty Bank witnessed a weak trading session and opened on a negative note at 55,311.80. During the day, the index attempted a recovery and touched an intraday high of 55,536.80. However, selling pressure emerged at higher levels, triggering profit-booking in the latter half of the session. The index slipped to an intraday low of 54,979.75 before settling at 55,092.90, down nearly 201 points or 0.36% on the day. The price structure continues to reflect a lower-high formation on the daily chart, indicating that upside momentum remains capped. Notably, the index is trading above its 21- and 50-DMA, suggesting short-term recovery momentum, but remains below its 100- and 200-DMA, indicating that the broader medium-term trend is still under pressure. However, the formation of small-bodied candles near recent lows suggests that value buying is emerging around 55,000, preventing a sharper decline for now.
The RSI (14) is currently placed near 53.17 and has moved above its signal average of 44.68, indicating improving short-term momentum after recovering from oversold territory earlier in the month. While the RSI remains below 60, the upward slope reflects gradual strengthening in buying interest. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line at -275.19 and the signal line at -382.42, though the histogram has turned marginally positive. This suggests that bearish momentum is weakening and a potential bullish crossover may develop if follow-through buying continues. Technically, the momentum setup points toward a relief rebound rather than a confirmed trend reversal, as broader trend indicators remain unfavorable for aggressive bullish positioning.
On the support-resistance front, immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed around 54,900–54,700, followed by a stronger demand zone near 54,300. A decisive breach below these levels could resume the broader corrective phase toward 53,800. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near 55,500, while a stronger hurdle is positioned around 56,000–56,200, where multiple moving averages are clustered. From a broader perspective, the index is attempting to stabilize after the sharp March-April decline. It sustained upside momentum will require a breakout above the medium-term moving average zone. Banking stocks may remain sensitive to global risk sentiment, bond yield movements, and RBI policy expectations. In the near term, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a mildly positive bias unless strong institutional buying emerges above resistance levels.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.