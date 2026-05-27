Stock recommendations for 27 May from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 declined 0.49% (or 118.00 points) to finish at 23,913.70, slipping back below the psychological 24,000 threshold after hitting an intraday high of 24,089.80. Similarly, BSE Sensex shed 0.63% to close at 76,009.70. The correction was primarily triggered by a renewed uptick in crude oil prices, as fresh military strikes in Iran cooled recent optimism surrounding the U.S.-Iran peace talks.