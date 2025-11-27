Stock recommendations for 27 November from MarketSmith India

The index posted a solid breakout candle after rebounding sharply from its rising trendline, which continues to act as a strong dynamic guide within the broader uptrend. The sequence of higher-highs and higher-lows remains intact, and the recent pullback was shallow, indicating strong buy-on-dips interest. Momentum readings also support positive bias: the RSI has turned upward once again from the mid-50s zone, stabilizing above its signal line and reflecting improving strength without entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD has resumed its positive slope, with the histogram showing renewed bullish momentum as the indicator maintains its position in positive territory.