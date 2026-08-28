Stock recommendations for 28 August from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 has breached its 50-day moving average (DMA), indicating some deterioration in near-term momentum. Although the index continues to hold above its upward-sloping trendline, keeping the broader recovery structure intact for now. On the downside, a decisive break below 24,100-24,000 would weaken the prevailing technical setup and could extend the corrective move toward 23,900-23,800. On the other hand, the 21-DMA near 24,400 is likely to act as the immediate hurdle. A sustained close above this level would signal improving short-term momentum. This could pave the way for a broader recovery toward 24,700, where the 200-DMA is currently positioned.