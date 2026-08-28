Stock recommendations for 28 August from MarketSmith India

Indian equities closed lower on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 slipping 116.90 points, or 0.48%, to settle at 24,090.85, while the Sensex fell 539.35 points, or 0.70%, to 76,933.59. The market opened firmer, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street after strong Nvidia earnings lifted global risk appetite.
However, gains reversed as easing crude prices, aided by Iran-Oman talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, failed to offset domestic pressure points. HDFC Bank was among the session's biggest drags after a US lawsuit weighed on the stock, pulling down banking and financial services. Metals led sectoral losses, down more than 1%, followed by FMCG, oil and gas, and auto.