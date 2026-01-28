Stock recommendations for 28 January from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmarks concluded Tuesday’s session on a positive note. The Nifty 50 rose 0.51% to settle at 25,175.40, while the Sensex advanced 320 points to close at 81,857.48. Market sentiment was primarily bolstered by optimism over the imminent signing of the India-EU free trade agreement, along with favorable cues from the US on a potential easing of trade tariffs.

Nifty Metal led the charge, surging nearly 3%, with Adani Enterprises and JSW Steel emerging as top performers. The banking sector also provided significant tailwinds, notably from Axis Bank (+5%) following robust quarterly results. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and FMCG faced selling pressure, with Mahindra & Mahindra dragging after profit-booking. Despite the headline gains, the advance-decline ratio reflected a cautious undertone at 1,901 advances to 2,209 declines, indicating that buying was concentrated in heavyweights.

Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India:

Buy: UltraTech Cement Limited (current price: ₹ 12,700)

Why it’s recommended: Market leader with pan-India presence, strong brand and pricing power, consistent capacity expansion strategy, healthy operating margins across cycles, strong balance sheet and cash flows, a key beneficiary of infrastructure and housing growth, high entry barriers in the cement industry, and a clear focus on cost efficiency and sustainability.

Key metrics: P/E: 46.74, 52-week high: ₹ 13,097, volume: ₹ 1,173.18 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout

Risk factors: Cyclical demand linked to economic slowdowns, volatility in fuel and power costs, high capital expenditure requirements, regulatory and environmental compliance risks, intense competition in regional markets, sensitivity to interest rates and borrowing costs, and the risk of overcapacity in certain regions.

Buy: ₹ 12,650–12,800

Target price: ₹ 14,500 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 12,000

Buy: Hindustan Copper Limited (current price: ₹ 562)

Why it’s recommended: Strategic PSU with a monopoly in domestic copper ore mining, strong long-term demand visibility from EVs, renewables, power, and infrastructure, a key beneficiary of India’s capex, electrification, and energy transition theme, rising copper prices improving realizations and operating leverage, expansion plans to increase ore production capacity, a low-debt balance sheet compared to peers, and government backing that reduces long-term survival risk.

Key metrics: P/E:90.50, 52-week high: ₹ 576, volume: ₹ 1,541.42 crore

Technical analysis: bullish flag breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on global copper price cycles, PSU-related inefficiencies and slower execution, profitability sensitivity to input and operational costs, limited diversification beyond copper mining, environmental and regulatory clearance risks, earnings volatility during commodity downcycles, and project delays that can impact volume growth.

Buy at: ₹ 558–565

Target price: ₹ 630 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 530

How the Nifty 50 performed on 27 January

Indian equities closed on a firm note on Tuesday, supported by broad-based buying in select heavyweight sectors even as market breadth remained evenly poised. The Nifty 50 ended 0.51% higher at 25,175.4, extending its recent uptrend after oscillating in a narrow range for most of the session before a late buying push. The Sensex also settled in positive territory, tracking gains in Financials, Metals, and IT stocks.

Nifty Metal outperformed with a sharp 3% gain on improved global cues. Meanwhile, financials added strength as both private banks and financial services indices rose around 1%. IT stocks also contributed positively amid stable global tech sentiment.

On the flip side, FMCG, Auto, and Media stocks saw profit-taking, reflecting selective rotation within defensive and consumption plays. The overall market breadth was neutral, with 1,632 stocks advancing, 1,566 declining, and 116 ending unchanged, indicating a balanced undertone beneath the headline indices.

Momentum indicators point to a clear loss of strength. The RSI has dropped to around 29, slipping into oversold territory and highlighting stretched short-term conditions, though this also raises the possibility of a technical bounce. The MACD remains firmly bearish, with the signal line below zero and the histogram expanding on the downside, confirming negative momentum and a lack of reversal signals so far. These readings suggest continued near-term pressure, with volatility likely to remain elevated.

As per O’Neil’s market direction framework, Nifty 50 remains in a downtrend. From a tactical standpoint, traders should remain selective and prioritize risk management.

The index delivered a constructive close by reclaiming its 200-DMA and staging a decisive bounce from the key support zone around 24,900, reinforcing the near-term stability of the trend. On the downside, 24,900–25,000 is expected to act as an immediate cushion, while any deeper corrective phase is likely to attract incremental buying interest closer to 24,600.

On the upside, the index is expected to remain range-bound amid elevated volatility, with near-term price action broadly confined within 24,900–25,600. Market participants are likely to adopt a cautious, data-dependent approach as they await clearer directional cues from macroeconomic developments and global market trends.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 58,366.05 and witnessed early volatility, slipping to an intraday low of 58,121.60. Buying interest emerged near lower levels, helping the index recover steadily throughout the session. It later scaled an intraday high of 59,436.80 before settling 1.25% higher at 59,205.45, reflecting a firm close. The rebound indicates improving short-term sentiment after recent pressure. Despite intraday swings, the index held key levels and ended near the upper end of its daily range, suggesting selective accumulation. From a broader perspective, participation from heavyweight banking stocks supported the move, though volatility remains elevated, and follow-through will be crucial in the coming sessions.

From a momentum standpoint, the RSI is placed near 48, indicating a neutral zone and suggesting that the index is neither overbought nor oversold at current levels. This positioning allows room for further upside if buying momentum strengthens. The MACD remains below the signal line, with negative histogram bars, reflecting lingering short-term weakness, although the slope appears to be flattening. This hints at a potential stabilization phase rather than aggressive downside continuation. Momentum indicators, therefore, signal caution, not deterioration. This keeps the broader trend constructive despite near-term fluctuations.

From a price-structure perspective, Nifty Bank finds immediate support near 57,800, a level that also coincides with the 100-DMA, reinforcing its technical significance. Holding above this zone is crucial to sustain the ongoing recovery attempt. On the upside, resistance is placed around 59,500, and a decisive breakout above this level could pave the way for a move toward 59,800–60,000 in the near term. If the index remains above its short-term support, it is likely to trade with a positive bias. Overall, the current price action reflects selective strength and gradual improvement, making it important to closely monitor price behavior for confirmation of a sustained breakout.

