Stock recommendations for 28 January from MarketSmith India

From a price-structure perspective, Nifty Bank finds immediate support near 57,800, a level that also coincides with the 100-DMA, reinforcing its technical significance. Holding above this zone is crucial to sustain the ongoing recovery attempt. On the upside, resistance is placed around 59,500, and a decisive breakout above this level could pave the way for a move toward 59,800–60,000 in the near term. If the index remains above its short-term support, it is likely to trade with a positive bias. Overall, the current price action reflects selective strength and gradual improvement, making it important to closely monitor price behavior for confirmation of a sustained breakout.