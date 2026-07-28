Stock recommendations for 28 July from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on 27 July, driven by a sharp pullback in global crude oil prices following an easing of US-Iran geopolitical tensions.
Rebounding from recent losses, NSE Nifty 50 surged 228.50 points (+0.96%) to settle near key psychological resistance at 23,995.95, while BSE Sensex advanced 776.01 points (+1.02%) to close at 76,835.78.
Market breadth heavily favored the bulls, reflected in a robust advance-decline ratio with 2,259 stocks advancing against 1,072 stocks declining across overall listings.
Sectoral participation was broad-based, spearheaded by Nifty Media (+2.39%), IT (+2.34%), Realty (+2.28%), Auto (+1.60%), and Pharma (+1.56%), whereas Oil & Gas lagged.
Key stock gainers included Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance. Concurrently, a 9.76% plunge in India VIX to 12.66 pointed to cooling market volatility and improving institutional risk appetite ahead of global central bank policy updates.