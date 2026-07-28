Stock recommendations for 28 July from MarketSmith India

The RSI is placed at 48.61, remaining below the neutral 50 mark and indicating that momentum is yet to strengthen convincingly. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the signal line. However, the histogram has continued to shrink, reflecting a gradual loss of bullish momentum. Although no bearish crossover has emerged yet, the easing momentum suggests that upside strength is fading. The index is also trading below the 10-DMA and 21-DMA, highlighting short-term weakness, while holding above the 50-DMA and 100-DMA continues to keep the broader intermediate trend constructive.