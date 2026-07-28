Stock recommendations for 28 July from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on 27 July, driven by a sharp pullback in global crude oil prices following an easing of US-Iran geopolitical tensions.
Indian equity benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on 27 July, driven by a sharp pullback in global crude oil prices following an easing of US-Iran geopolitical tensions.
Rebounding from recent losses, NSE Nifty 50 surged 228.50 points (+0.96%) to settle near key psychological resistance at 23,995.95, while BSE Sensex advanced 776.01 points (+1.02%) to close at 76,835.78.
Rebounding from recent losses, NSE Nifty 50 surged 228.50 points (+0.96%) to settle near key psychological resistance at 23,995.95, while BSE Sensex advanced 776.01 points (+1.02%) to close at 76,835.78.
Market breadth heavily favored the bulls, reflected in a robust advance-decline ratio with 2,259 stocks advancing against 1,072 stocks declining across overall listings.
Sectoral participation was broad-based, spearheaded by Nifty Media (+2.39%), IT (+2.34%), Realty (+2.28%), Auto (+1.60%), and Pharma (+1.56%), whereas Oil & Gas lagged.
Key stock gainers included Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance. Concurrently, a 9.76% plunge in India VIX to 12.66 pointed to cooling market volatility and improving institutional risk appetite ahead of global central bank policy updates.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India
Buy: Confidence Petroleum India Limited (current price: ₹81)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong LPG cylinder manufacturer, growing LPG distribution business, beneficiary of clean energy adoption, diversified LPG value chain, expansion in CNG and LNG segments, strong distribution network, beneficiary of rising LPG demand, capacity expansion opportunities, growing city gas opportunities, asset-backed business model, improving operational efficiency, government support for clean fuels, strong manufacturing capabilities, long-term energy demand outlook, and growth in industrial gas segment.
- Key metrics: P/E: 27.28, 52-week high: ₹83.00, volume: ₹69.97 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on LPG demand, regulatory and policy risks, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from competition, high working capital requirements, execution risk in expansion projects, dependence on government initiatives, rising logistics and transportation costs, competition in LPG distribution, commodity price fluctuations, safety and compliance risks, economic slowdown affecting industrial demand, interest rate and financing risks, supply chain disruptions, and valuation risk during slower growth.
- Buy: ₹80–81
- Target price: ₹100 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹73
Buy: Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited (current price: ₹3,050)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong precision plastics expertise, diversified healthcare product portfolio, growing medical devices business, strong global customer base, asset-light manufacturing model, beneficiary of healthcare demand, high entry barriers in niche products, strong contract manufacturing capabilities, expansion in pharma packaging, export growth opportunities, focus on value-added products, strong R&D and design capabilities, healthy operational efficiency, long-term healthcare tailwinds, and improving return ratios.
- Key metrics: P/E: 80.39, 52-week high: ₹3,233.90, volume: ₹56.75 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA
- Risk factors: Customer concentration risk, dependence on export markets, raw material price volatility, regulatory compliance risks, margin pressure from competition, currency fluctuation impact, slowdown in healthcare spending, working capital intensive operations, execution risk in capacity expansion, dependence on key customers, supply chain disruptions, technology upgradation requirements, delays in new product approvals, economic slowdown affecting demand, and valuation risk after strong re-rating.
- Buy at: ₹3,020–3,065
- Target price: ₹3,440 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,860
How the Nifty 50 performed on Monday
Indian equity markets ended firmly higher, with Nifty 50 rising 228.50 points (+0.96%) to close at 23,995.95, after trading in a range of 23,891.55–24,011.60 during the session. The benchmark extended its gains through the afternoon and finished just below the psychologically important 24,000 mark, reflecting sustained buying interest across large-cap stocks.
Market breadth remained decisively positive, with the advance-decline ratio favoring bulls with 2,259 stocks advancing and 1,072 stocks declining, while 115 stocks remained unchanged, indicating broad-based participation beyond index heavyweights.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Media (+2.39%), IT (+2.34%), and Realty (+2.28%) emerged as the top performers, supported by strong gains in Pharma (+1.56%), Auto (+1.60%), Healthcare (+1.46%), and FMCG (+1.04%). Financials also contributed positively, while Oil & Gas posted only marginal gains.
Nifty 50 staged a strong rebound after bouncing from its rising trendline support, reaffirming the underlying strength of the prevailing uptrend. Notably, the index reclaimed its 50- and 100-DMA, reversing the breakdown seen in the previous session and indicating that the recent weakness may have been a false breakdown rather than the start of a sustained corrective phase.
Momentum indicators also suggest an improvement in market sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned higher and is hovering around the neutral 50 mark, indicating that bearish momentum is easing while buying interest is gradually returning. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory but is showing signs of stabilization, with the histogram contracting and the indicator attempting to turn higher, suggesting that downside momentum is fading and a positive crossover could emerge if buying momentum sustains.
The index staged a strong rebound, reclaiming its 50- and 100-DMA along with the rising trendline, indicating an improvement in near-term market sentiment. However, sustaining these levels will be crucial to reinforce the ongoing recovery.
On the downside, a decisive break below 23,600 could trigger renewed selling pressure, exposing the index to 23,300, further downside risk toward 23,000. On the upside, the index needs to decisively reclaim and sustain above 24,400 to signal a meaningful revival in bullish momentum. Such a move would also confirm a breakout from the recent consolidation range, strengthening the overall technical structure and increasing the probability of an advance toward 24,500–24,600.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 57,116.80 and saw buying interest during the initial part of the session, climbing to an intraday high of 57,330.05. However, profit-booking emerged at higher levels, dragging the index to an intraday low of 56,928.65 before it recovered and settled at 57,087.20, gaining 393.70 points (+0.69%).
Although the index ended in positive territory, the formation of a long upper shadow indicates selling pressure near higher levels. The price continues to oscillate in a narrow consolidation band after the recent recovery, suggesting that market participants remain cautious ahead of fresh directional triggers. A decisive move beyond the prevailing range is likely to determine the next meaningful trend.
The RSI is placed at 48.61, remaining below the neutral 50 mark and indicating that momentum is yet to strengthen convincingly. Meanwhile, the MACD remains above the signal line. However, the histogram has continued to shrink, reflecting a gradual loss of bullish momentum. Although no bearish crossover has emerged yet, the easing momentum suggests that upside strength is fading. The index is also trading below the 10-DMA and 21-DMA, highlighting short-term weakness, while holding above the 50-DMA and 100-DMA continues to keep the broader intermediate trend constructive.
On the technical front, immediate support is placed around 56,900–56,800, followed by a stronger support zone near the 50-DMA at 56,352. A sustained breach below these levels could accelerate selling pressure towards the 100 DMA near 55,812. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen around the 200 DMA at 57,422, followed by the 21-DMA near 57,645, with a stronger hurdle around 57,800–58,000. Looking ahead, the index is likely to remain range-bound until a decisive breakout occurs.
Earning announcements, institutional flows, and global market sentiment will remain key catalysts, while a sustained move above the short-term moving averages would improve the outlook and revive bullish momentum.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.