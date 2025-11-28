Stock recommendations for 28 November from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 28 November. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian benchmark indices closed marginally higher in a volatile session after both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit new all-time high levels during the day. The index ended 10.25 points (0.039%) higher at 26,215.55, while the Sensex rose 110.87 points (0.13%) to close at 85,720.38. Early optimism, driven by positive global cues and hopes of a Fed rate cut, was partially offset by significant intra-day profit booking. The overall market breadth remained under pressure, with the advance/decline ratio showing a negative bias. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Financial Services (0.46%) and the Nifty Private Bank (0.34%) provided key support. On the other hand, the Nifty Oil & Gas (-0.73%), the Nifty Consumer Durables (-0.65%), and the Nifty PSU Bank (-0.58%) faced selling pressure.