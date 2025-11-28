Stock recommendations for 28 November from MarketSmith India

Today, the Nifty 50 extended its consolidation phase, with price action showing a modest positive close but limited directional conviction. The index continues to trade above its short-term moving averages, reflecting an ongoing upward bias. Meanwhile, the broader structure suggests a steady sequence of higher lows over the past several weeks. Recent candles indicate mild indecision near the upper end of the current range, hinting at a cooling of momentum after the sharp November climb. Momentum indicators are signalling moderation. The RSI, currently hovering in the low-60s, remains in bullish territory but has been flattening, suggesting a potential pause in strength as traders wait for clearer cues. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to hold above its signal line, but the histogram has been narrowing, suggesting a slowdown in bullish momentum, though not yet a reversal.