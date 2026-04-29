Stock recommendations for 29 April from MarketSmith India

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note and extended its decline through the session, closing sharply lower by 863.95 points (-1.54%), reflecting sustained selling pressure. It opened at 55,862.50, touched an intraday high of 56,138.05, but failed to hold gains as profit booking emerged near resistance levels. The index then slipped to an intraday low of 55,263.75 and settled near the day’s low at 55,400.35, indicating weak intraday recovery. The formation of a bearish candle near the lower end of the range highlights continued supply dominance. This price behavior reinforces a short-term downtrend, with sellers actively defending higher levels and limiting any meaningful upside attempts.