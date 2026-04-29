Indian equities experienced a volatile session on 28 April, with Nifty 50 ending at 23,995.70, down 0.40% or 97 points. The index faced significant resistance near 24,100–24,150 and slipped below the psychologically important 24,000 mark as investor sentiment was dampened by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a subsequent surge in Brent crude prices toward $110 per barrel.
Stock recommendations for 29 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 29 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian equities experienced a volatile session on 28 April, with Nifty 50 ending at 23,995.70, down 0.40% or 97 points. The index faced significant resistance near 24,100–24,150 and slipped below the psychologically important 24,000 mark as investor sentiment was dampened by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a subsequent surge in Brent crude prices toward $110 per barrel.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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