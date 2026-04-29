Stock recommendations for 29 April from MarketSmith India

Indian equities experienced a volatile session on 28 April, with Nifty 50 ending at 23,995.70, down 0.40% or 97 points. The index faced significant resistance near 24,100–24,150 and slipped below the psychologically important 24,000 mark as investor sentiment was dampened by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a subsequent surge in Brent crude prices toward $110 per barrel.