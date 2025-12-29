Stock recommendations for 29 December from MarketSmith India

From a price action perspective, the Nifty 50 continues to trade within a rising channel on the daily chart, indicating that the broader trend remains constructive despite the recent pause. The index has started to move sideways to marginally lower, suggesting consolidation rather than trend reversal at this stage. Momentum indicators show early signs of moderation. The RSI has eased to around the mid-50s after hovering near overbought territory, indicating cooling momentum but not yet bearish conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD has flattened, with the histogram narrowing and the signal line convergence highlighting waning upside momentum.