Stock recommendations for 29 December from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian stock market ended lower on Friday, 26 December, as investors stayed in selling mode amid a lack of fresh triggers and mixed global cues.
The Sensex fell 367 points, or 0.43%, to 85,041.45, while the Nifty 50 dropped 100 points, or 0.38%, to 26,042.30. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declined 0.18% and 0.34%, respectively. Overall market capitalization of BSE-listed firms slipped to nearly ₹474 trillion from ₹475 trillion in the previous session.
For the week ended 26 December, the Sensex inched up 112 points, or 0.13%, snapping a two-week losing streak, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.30%, ending a three-week slide.
Two stock recommendations for 29 December by MarketSmith India
Buy: Steel Authority of India Ltd(current price: ₹132)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong PSU backing and strategic importance, Integrated steel manufacturing with captive iron ore, Beneficiary of India’s infrastructure and capex cycle, Ongoing cost-reduction and efficiency initiatives, Improved balance sheet during upcycles, Established domestic market presence
- Key metrics: P/E: 21.10, 52-week high: ₹145.90, volume: ₹102.04 crore
- Technical analysis: Support near its 200 DMA
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of steel demand and prices, High sensitivity to global steel and commodity cycles, Government influence on pricing and decisions, Competition from private and low-cost global players, Margin pressure from energy and input cost volatility, Environmental regulations and ESG compliance costs
- Buy at: ₹131-133
- Target price: ₹150 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹125
Buy: Capital India Finance Ltd (current price: ₹38.50)
- Why it’s recommended: Expanding retail and MSME lending franchise, Improving asset quality and balance sheet strength
- Key metrics: P/E: NA; 52-week high: ₹144.50; volume: ₹3.66 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline breakout
- Risk factors: Asset quality sensitivity, Funding cost and liquidity risk
- Buy at: ₹38.30-38.60
- Target price: ₹47in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹36
How the Nifty 50 performed on Friday
Indian equities ended lower on Friday, 26 December, amid thin year-end volumes and broad-based profit booking. The Nifty 50 declined 0.38% to close at 26,042.3, slipping below the 26,100 mark after failing to sustain early gains, while the Sensex also closed modestly in the red. Market breadth was weak, with declines clearly outpacing advances: 1,871 stocks declined against 1,285 advances, and 93 stocks ended unchanged, highlighting cautious investor sentiment beneath the headline indices.
Sectorally, IT was the key laggard, shedding over 1%, pressured by concerns around global demand visibility and a firmer dollar. Financials were mixed to weak, with Nifty Financial Services and Private Bank indices ending lower, reflecting selective profit taking in heavyweight lenders. Auto, Pharma, Media, and Realty indices also closed in the red. On the positive side, Metals outperformed, supported by firm global commodity prices, while Consumer Durables and FMCG saw mild buying interest.
From a price action perspective, the Nifty 50 continues to trade within a rising channel on the daily chart, indicating that the broader trend remains constructive despite the recent pause. The index has started to move sideways to marginally lower, suggesting consolidation rather than trend reversal at this stage. Momentum indicators show early signs of moderation. The RSI has eased to around the mid-50s after hovering near overbought territory, indicating cooling momentum but not yet bearish conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD has flattened, with the histogram narrowing and the signal line convergence highlighting waning upside momentum.
According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has been shifted to an "Confirmed Uptrend" as decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week.
The index closed marginally lower but continues to hold above its 21-day moving average as well as the psychologically important 26,000 level, indicating that the broader technical structure remains intact. As long as the Nifty sustains above this key psychological threshold, no meaningful technical weakness is evident in the near term.
Looking ahead, a decisive close above 26,300 would materially improve the technical outlook and is likely to pave the way for a continuation of the prevailing uptrend toward the 26,500–26,700 zone. On the downside, 25,700 remains the immediate level to monitor in the event of a corrective move, while the 25,300 region continues to represent a strong demand zone and a key medium-term support area.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
The Nifty Bank index opened on a negative note and remained under pressure throughout the trading session, consistently trading in negative territory. On the daily chart, the index formed its third consecutive bearish candle, indicating sustained selling pressure. Overall, the index continues to trade within a consolidation phase that has persisted over the past few weeks.
On an intraday basis, IDFC First Bank led the sector with the strongest gains, followed by Axis Bank and Canara Bank, which posted modest advances supported by selective buying interest. Conversely, Bank of Baroda emerged as the top laggard, while ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank declined, reflecting profit booking and weakness in select large cap and PSU banking stocks during the session.
The momentum indicator RSI has remained broadly flat to marginally weaker and is currently hovering around the 50 level, indicating neutral to moderate strength with limited bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has registered a negative crossover, suggesting near term caution and the possibility of continued consolidation. However, consistent with O’Neil’s framework for assessing overall market direction, the Nifty Bank continues to be categorized as being in a Confirmed Uptrend.
Over the past three trading sessions, the index has witnessed profit booking and is trading below its 21 DMA, indicating a near term loss of momentum and warranting heightened caution. A retest of the 50 DMA near 58,688, around 0.54 percent below current levels, remains possible in the coming sessions, although a rebound cannot be ruled out.
On the upside, the 59,800 to 60,100 zone represents a key resistance band, with a sustained breakout required to revive bullish momentum. On the downside, the 58,500 to 58,000 range continues to act as a crucial support zone, supported by buying interest in heavyweight banking stocks.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil.
