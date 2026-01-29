Stock recommendations for 29 January from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 6 min read 29 Jan 2026, 05:46 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 29 January. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
The Indian equity markets extended their winning streak on Wednesday, buoyed by the landmark finalisation of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and robust buying in state-run heavyweights. Nifty 50 ended at 25,343, gaining 167.35 points (0.66%), while S&P BSE Sensex climbed 487.20 points (0.60%) to settle at 82,344.68. Investor wealth swelled by about ₹2.9 trillion, reflecting a high-risk appetite as the benchmark indices pushed deeper into record territory.
