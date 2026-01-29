Stock recommendations for 29 January from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity markets extended their winning streak on Wednesday, buoyed by the landmark finalisation of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) and robust buying in state-run heavyweights. Nifty 50 ended at 25,343, gaining 167.35 points (0.66%), while S&P BSE Sensex climbed 487.20 points (0.60%) to settle at 82,344.68. Investor wealth swelled by about ₹2.9 trillion, reflecting a high-risk appetite as the benchmark indices pushed deeper into record territory.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with the advance-decline ratio significantly favoring the bulls as 1,901 stocks advanced against 2,209 declines in the broader market, though frontline strength was dominant. On the sectoral front, Nifty CPSE (+5%) and Oil & Gas (+3.4%) led the charge, with Bharat Electronics (BEL) zooming 9% on strong sentiment. Conversely, defensive sectors like FMCG and IT remained under pressure, with Tata Consumer and Asian Paints emerging as notable laggards.

Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India

Buy: Indian Bank (current price: ₹ 899)

Why it’s recommended: Strong retail and MSME loan growth, improving asset quality with declining GNPA, healthy CASA ratio supporting a low cost of funds, focused push on digital lending and technology adoption, government ownership with ongoing capital support, diversified branch network across India, and an improving trend in return ratios (RoA/RoE).

Key metrics: P/E: 9.99, 52-week high: ₹ 908, volume: ₹ 101.54 crore

Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout

Risk factors: Profitability sensitive to the credit cost cycle, intense competition in the banking sector, asset quality still susceptible to economic stress, interest rate volatility affecting margins, regulatory and compliance pressures, rural and agri loan risks due to monsoon variability, and execution risk in scaling non-interest income growth.

Buy: ₹ 890–905

Target price: ₹ 1,020 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 850

Buy: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (current price: ₹ 241)

Why it’s recommended: Niche defence and aerospace electronics and electro-mechanical solutions business, strong revenue and profit growth track record with favourable forecasts, strategic role in DRDO and PSU defence contracts aligned with India’s indigenisation push, increasing order wins including large contracts enhancing revenue visibility, strong R&D and technology focus with diversified mission-critical offerings, and improving balance sheet metrics with moderate gearing.

Key metrics: P/E:101.87, 52-week high: ₹ 354.70, volume: ₹ 61.33 crore

Technical analysis: 200-DMA bounce

Risk factors: Highly working-capital-intensive operations with associated cash flow concerns, long receivable cycles delaying cash realisation, historical reliance on external funding and equity dilution, execution and project timing risks in defence contracts, valuation appearing rich versus fundamentals with elevated multiples, limited institutional ownership with liquidity constraints, and sector cyclicality tied to the cadence of government defence spending.

Buy at: ₹ 240–245

Target price: ₹ 280 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 220

How the Nifty 50 performed on 28 January

Indian equities ended the session on a firm note on 28 January, supported by broad-based buying and strength in cyclicals. Nifty 50 closed at 25,342.75, up 0.66%, after trading in a range of 25,187–25,372, while Sensex settled with comparable gains. Market breadth was decisively positive, with 2,452 stocks advancing against 740 declines, underscoring strong risk appetite across the broader market.

On the sectoral front, Oil & Gas, Metals, Media, and Financials outperformed, aided by renewed buying interest in PSU Banks and financial services ex-banks. Nifty Oil & Gas rose more than 3%, while Metal and Media indices gained more than 2% each. Financial Services was another key contributor, reflecting steady institutional participation. In contrast, FMCG, Pharma, and Healthcare indices ended marginally lower, indicating selective profit-taking in defensives after recent outperformance.

From a technical perspective, the index ended the session with a constructive rebound after recent corrective pressure, reflecting improving price action on the daily chart. It formed a strong recovery candle, indicating that buying interest was emerging at lower levels after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week. Despite this bounce, the broader price structure suggests the index remains in a corrective phase within the medium-term uptrend, with recent candles highlighting heightened volatility and indecision.

Momentum indicators present a mixed but stabilising picture. The RSI is in the low-40s, rebounding from near-oversold territory, indicating waning bearish momentum but not yet a decisive bullish reversal. This suggests near-term consolidation with a positive bias. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the histogram still below the signal line, reflecting ongoing corrective undertones.

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty 50 remains in a Downtrend. From a tactical standpoint, traders should remain selective and prioritize risk management.

The index delivered a constructive close by reclaiming its 200-DMA and staging a decisive bounce from the key support zone around 24,900, reinforcing the near-term stability of the trend. On the downside, 24,900–25,000 is expected to act as an immediate cushion, while any deeper corrective phase is likely to attract incremental buying interest closer to 24,600.

On the upside, the index is expected to remain range-bound amid elevated volatility, with near-term price action broadly confined within 24,900–25,600. Market participants are likely to adopt a cautious, data-dependent approach as they await clearer directional cues from macroeconomic developments and global market trends.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 59,575.65 and witnessed early volatility before slipping to an intraday low of 59,240.10. However, the index attracted buying interest from lower levels and staged a steady recovery throughout the session. It later moved higher to register an intraday high of 59,699.90 and finally settled at 59,598.80, marking a gain of 393.35 points or 0.66% for the day.

The recovery from the day’s low indicates underlying demand near short-term supports, suggesting that dip-buying activity remains intact. Overall, the price action reflects resilience despite recent consolidation, with the index closing near the upper end of the day’s range, reinforcing a mildly constructive short-term tone.

From an indicator perspective, the RSI (14) is placed near 52–53, hovering above the neutral 50 mark, indicating balanced momentum with a slight positive bias. The RSI has been oscillating in a narrow band, suggesting consolidation rather than a strong directional thrust. Meanwhile, the MACD remains below the zero line, but the histogram shows signs of stabilization, hinting at waning downside momentum. This combination reflects a market that is digesting recent gains rather than entering a fresh corrective phase. The setup favours selective accumulation on dips rather than aggressive breakout chasing at current levels.

In terms of levels, immediate support for the index is seen near 58,800, below which the short-term structure may weaken. On the upside, resistance is visible near 59,800–60,000, a zone that has capped recent advances. A decisive close above this resistance band could open the door for a retest of higher levels in the coming sessions. The index is expected to trade in a narrow range with a positive bias, provided it continues to hold above its immediate support levels.

