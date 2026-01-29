Stock recommendations for 29 January from MarketSmith India

From an indicator perspective, the RSI (14) is placed near 52–53, hovering above the neutral 50 mark, indicating balanced momentum with a slight positive bias. The RSI has been oscillating in a narrow band, suggesting consolidation rather than a strong directional thrust. Meanwhile, the MACD remains below the zero line, but the histogram shows signs of stabilization, hinting at waning downside momentum. This combination reflects a market that is digesting recent gains rather than entering a fresh corrective phase. The setup favours selective accumulation on dips rather than aggressive breakout chasing at current levels.