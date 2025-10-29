Stock recommendations for 29 October from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity market concluded on a range-bound session on a marginally negative note. The investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US Federal Reserve's key interest rate decision later this week. The Nifty 50 surrendered the psychological 26,000 mark, closing below 0.12% at 25,966, while the Sensex shed 96 points to settle at 84,682. The session saw profit-taking in high-weight sectors like IT, FMCG, and financials (NBFCs), led by declines in Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank. However, buying interest in cyclicals provided a floor, with the Metal and Capital Goods indices ending as the top gainers, driven by stocks such as Tata Steel and L&T. Market breadth was negative, reflecting weakness in the broader market